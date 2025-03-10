Who shone, who fell short? blue Sport is keeping a close eye on the performances of the Swiss national team players at home and abroad with a view to the 2025 European Championships.

Patrick Lämmle

The focus is on the Swiss players who were last called up under Pia Sundhage or who made it onto the standby list.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England

Arsenal Lia Wälti

Bitter defeat for Arsenal: the quarter-finals of the FA Cup are the end of the line. For once, Lia Wälti is not in the starting eleven and is only substituted in the 82nd minute with the score at 0:1. However, the result did not change after her substitution.

West Ham United Seraina Piubel

During the week, West Ham picked up a point against Manchester City (1-1). With the score at 0-0, Piubel goes for the finish but sees her attempt cleared by the goalkeeper. She is not the focus of the two goals. West Ham have the weekend off.

Tottenham Luana Bühler

Tottenham have already been eliminated from the FA Cup, so Bühler has a weekend off.

Aston Villa Noelle Maritz

Maritz initially sits on the bench against Manchester City. She is substituted immediately after the second goal. Aston Villa lose 2-0 and are eliminated in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

🇩🇪 Germany

Eintracht Frankfurt Géraldine Reuteler

Reuteler is back after recovering from injury and scores the 1:0 against SGS Essen in the 22nd minute - her 9th goal in her 14th game, plus 4 assists. Two minutes after her goal, a ricochet in her own penalty area turned the 25-year-old into an unintentional assist for Essen's Lilli Purtscheller, who nodded in to make it 1-1. In the end, Frankfurt deservedly won after two competitive defeats and defended second place in the table.

Eintracht Frankfurt Nadine Riesen

Riesen is substituted for Reuteler in the 4th minute of stoppage time.

Werder Bremen Livia Peng

Bremen play Hoffenheim on Monday at 18:00.

Werder Bremen Amira Arfaoui

Bremen play Hoffenheim on Monday at 18:00.

RB Leipzig Elvira Herzog

Leipzig lose 2-0 to Wolfsburg, with Herzog making two good saves and keeping out the rest. She is powerless when conceding goals.

RB Leipzig Lara Marti

Marti is substituted in the 80th minute with the score at 0:1, after which Leipzig concede a second goal.

RB Leipzig Lydia Andrade

Andrade is still missing through injury.

SC Freiburg Julia Stierli

Freiburg celebrate their third win in a row against Potsdam and consolidate 5th place. The game ends for Stierli in the 29th minute after a collision with her own goalkeeper. The exact nature of the injury was not initially known.

SC Freiburg Leela Egli

The 18-year-old was substituted in the 80th minute with the score at 0-0. She did not have her feet in the game when she scored the winner in the 83rd minute.

SC Freiburg Svenja Fölmli

Fölmli is in the starting eleven for the first time after recovering from a cruciate ligament injury. The 22-year-old was substituted in the 88th minute. She makes her presence felt in the penalty area for the only goal of the match, but is not directly involved.

1st FC Cologne Alena Bienz

Bienz was substituted in the 75th minute against Bayern Munich with the score already 0:3.

Turbine Potsdam Mia Schmid

The 19-year-old played in the 0:1 draw against Freiburg. Not much was missing and the bottom team would have picked up only their second point of the season. Potsdam have only scored three goals in the first 16 rounds.

🇮🇹 Italy

AS Roma Alayah Pilgrim

Pilgrim was substituted in the 58th minute of the 2:1 win against Inter Milan with the score at 0:1 and had several good attacking moves, but failed to score. Four days earlier, she started the second leg of the Cup semi-final against Sassuolo (3-0) and promptly scored in the 31st minute to make it 1-0 (see video below).

AS Roma Eseosa Aigbogun

Aigbogun does not play against Inter. She gets a chance in the Cup and plays through. They now face Juventus in the final.

Juventus Turin Viola Calligaris

Calligaris is currently out with a thigh problem. Juve won the second leg of the Cup semi-final against Fiorentina 1-0 during the week, but the game against AC Milan ended 2-2 at the weekend - Juve are still on course for the title.

Juventus Turin Alisha Lehmann

On Thursday, Lehmann was substituted in the 83rd minute of the Cup semi-final against Fiorentina - but the result remained the same. On Sunday, the 26-year-old makes the bench against Milan.

🇪🇸 Spain

Barcelona Sydney Schertenleib

Schertenleib is making more and more appearances for Barça and is in the starting eleven in LaLiga for the second time in a row, having also made a partial appearance in the 5-0 victory in the Cup semi-final away to Real Madrid during the week. In the 4-1 win against Valencia, she passed the ball into the danger zone before the equalizer to make it 1-1 and played her part in the goal. In the 62nd minute, with the score at 2-1, she made way for international Aitana Bonmatí, who scored in the 89th minute to make the final score 4-1.

RCD Espanyol Barcelona Laia Ballesté

The 26-year-old played in the center of defense in the 3-3 draw against Madrid CFF. She tried to prevent the first goal from going in with a monster save, but just failed. She is fighting against relegation with her team, but is busy collecting minutes and would certainly be delighted to receive a call from Pia Sundhage.

🇸🇪 Sweden

Hammarby IF Smilla Vallotto

Hammarby also win their second game in the cup, and by 4-0. Vallotto comes close to scoring in the 29th minute, but her shot is cleared off the line. For the second goal, she redirects a feed to the scorer with a delicate, probably unintentional touch. The 20-year-old was substituted in the 77th minute with the score at 3:0.

🇫🇷 France

Dijon FCO Meriame Terchoun

Terchoun looks back on a match-free weekend.

🇳🇱 Netherlands

PSV Eindhoven Riola Xhemaili

Four days after her 22nd birthday, Xhemaili scored in the 19th minute to make it 1-0 in the 4-1 win against bottom side Telstar and set up the 3-0 shortly before the break. In the 65th minute, the "Hero of the Match" was substituted with a yellow card. In an interview on her club's YouTube channel, she reveals that her biggest goal this year is to play in the European Championship.

🇺🇲 USA

Houston Dash Ramona Bachmann

Houston Dash play their first game of the new season on March 15.

Seattle Reign Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic

Seattle Reign start the new season on March 16.

🇳🇴 Norway

Lyn Fotball Naina Inauen

Naina Inauen is in training camp with her team and is preparing for the season, which starts on March 23.

🇨🇭Schweiz

BSC YB Iman Beney

YB struggles to a 1-0 win against Luzern thanks to a goal from Courtney Strode in the 88th minute and consolidates 3rd place in the table. Beney does not stand out in this game and is substituted in stoppage time.

BSC YB Naomi Luyet

Super talent Naomi Luyet is still missing through injury.

BSC YB Stephanie Waeber

YB captain Stephanie Waeber sits on the bench for once. Her absence on the pitch is noticeable.

GC Noemi Ivelj

The 18-year-old played through in the clean sheet against St. Gallen.

FC Basel Coumba Sow

Coumba Sow is not in the squad for the 2:0 win against Rapperswil-Jona. But she shines anyway, as a comic figure.

FC Basel Aurélie Csillag

Csillag is substituted in the 61st minute with the score at 1-0 and brings a lot of momentum into the game. In stoppage time, she powered her way down the right flank and passed the ball to Ivana Rudelic, who scored to make it 2-0.

FC Basel Lia Kamber

Kamber is quickest to react to a rebound in the 19th minute and smashes the ball into the net from close range to make it 1:0.

Servette FC Chênois Féminin Sandrine Mauron

Servette win 4-0 away from home against FCZ. Mauron pulls the strings in central midfield, but is not among the goalscorers.

FC St.Gallen Nadine Böhi

Böhi keeps a clean sheet in the 0-0 draw against GC, as she did the previous weekend in the 1-0 win against FCZ.

FC St.Gallen Larina Baumann

There is no way around Baumann at FCSG, she is also set as left-back against GC.

FC Zurich Noemi Benz

As part of the double-header at Letzigrund Stadium, the FCZ women were aiming to take revenge for the men's 3-1 defeat against Servette FC. However, it went completely wrong and the Geneva women won 4:0, although Benz did make one strong save.

FC Zurich Noami Mégroz

The captain goes down with her team and stays on board until the end.

FC Lucerne Laura Schneider

Against YB, she is the center of attention less often than perhaps expected. In the end, however, they lost 1:0. She doesn't cut the happiest figure when conceding a goal from a corner kick, but she is also obstructed by a teammate.

Interesting facts about the home European Championship 2025

You might also be interested in this