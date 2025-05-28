  1. Residential Customers
PSV star back in the national team Xhemaili: "It was a great season for me personally"

Patrick Lämmle

28.5.2025

Riola Xhemaili has consistently performed at a high level at PSV this season.
Picture: Keystone

Riola Xhemaili is playing an outstanding season with PSV Eindhoven, delivering goals and assists - and now she's back in the Nati. At last, one is tempted to say. But how does she assess her own situation?

28.05.2025, 10:00

28.05.2025, 10:10

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Riola Xhemaili played on loan at PSV Eindhoven this season and shone as a hard-working scorer: "For me personally, it was a great season."
  • The well-deserved reward: her first call-up for the national team this calendar year. "I definitely just want to do my best here and help the team wherever I can," says Xhemaili.
  • Away from the pitch, the 22-year-old likes to take on the role of the observing spectator. Especially when the tempers of the "Brändi-Dog" faction get hot.
Show more

On September 22, 2020, Riola Xhemaili made her debut for the national team at the tender age of 17. At the time, she was considered one of, if not THE biggest talent in Swiss football. When she signed for the then Champions League finalists Wolfsburg in the summer of 2023 before the World Cup, she seemed to have reached the very top.

Form check. How are our national team stars doing - and will there be a big goalie quake?

Form checkHow are our national team stars doing - and will there be a big goalie quake?

But then came the bombshell: Xhemaili was not called up by Inka Grings for the World Cup - and at Wolfsburg, she only got a limited run-out the following season. Unsurprisingly, her playing time in the national team dwindled at the same time.

Last summer, she therefore agreed to go on loan to PSV Eindhoven. And there the now 22-year-old blossomed again. "It was a great season for me personally," says Xhemaili. And the statistics back that up. In 26 games across all competitions, she scored 14 goals and set up six others and won the League Cup final after narrowly missing out on two titles (championship and KNVB Cup).

Landmark Nations League games. This is why it is so important that the women's national team does not get relegated

Landmark Nations League gamesThis is why it is so important that the women's national team does not get relegated

However well she did at the club, she was sidelined in the national team. In December, she was substituted four minutes before the end of a test match against England and was not even called up for the following matches. "Of course it was disappointing at first", admits Xhemaili, "but now it's worked out". She doesn't put herself under pressure: "I just feel good and love playing football and being on the pitch. I definitely just want to do my best here and help the team where I can."

Alisha Lehmann and Riola Xhemaili are back in the national team.
Picture: Keystone

Whether she succeeds or not will probably also depend on whether she feels the necessary confidence from her coach. Or in Xhemaili's words: "I think I've proven again this year that I'm a good footballer who can deliver when I'm given the confidence."

Off the pitch, Xhemaili enjoys being a spectator

Off the pitch, however, Xhemaili is happy to be a spectator. That's when some of her national team colleagues play "Brändi Dog": "I'm not the one playing. But I like watching them shouting at each other. I have a good time and enjoy the atmosphere," says the 22-year-old, laughing heartily.

The national team plays in this jersey at the Euro
The national team plays in this jersey at the Euro. The Nati stars Ramona Bachmann, Viola Calligaris and Luana Bühler (from left to right) present the new Nati shirt.

The Nati stars Ramona Bachmann, Viola Calligaris and Luana Bühler (from left to right) present the new Nati shirt.

Image: SVF

The national team plays in this jersey at the Euro. This is what the new piece of jewelry looks like.

This is what the new piece of jewelry looks like.

Image: SFV

The national team plays in this jersey at the Euro. Nati defender Luana Bühler shines in the new shirt.

Nati defender Luana Bühler shines in the new shirt.

Image: SFV

The national team plays in this jersey at the Euro. And how does Luana Bühler like the shirt? "I think the slight contrast on the sleeves and collar is cool. It also goes really well with the pattern."

And how does Luana Bühler like the shirt? "I think the slight contrast on the sleeves and collar is cool. It also goes really well with the pattern."

Image: SFV

The national team plays in this jersey at the Euro. Viola Calligaris shows that the shirt can also be worn in everyday life and can even be combined wonderfully.

Viola Calligaris shows that the shirt can also be worn in everyday life and can even be combined wonderfully.

Image: SFV

The national team plays in this jersey at the Euro. National team star Smilla Vallotto also wears the new jersey with pride.

National team star Smilla Vallotto also wears the new jersey with pride.

Image: SFV

The national team plays in this jersey at the Euro. The shirt is also available for men.

The shirt is also available for men.

Image: Puma

The national team plays in this jersey at the Euro. On July 2, the Swiss national team will play Norway in Basel to kick off the European Championship.

On July 2, the Swiss national team will play Norway in Basel to kick off the European Championship.

Image: SFV

