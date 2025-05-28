Riola Xhemaili has consistently performed at a high level at PSV this season. Picture: Keystone

Riola Xhemaili is playing an outstanding season with PSV Eindhoven, delivering goals and assists - and now she's back in the Nati. At last, one is tempted to say. But how does she assess her own situation?

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue News summarizes for you Riola Xhemaili played on loan at PSV Eindhoven this season and shone as a hard-working scorer: "For me personally, it was a great season."

The well-deserved reward: her first call-up for the national team this calendar year. "I definitely just want to do my best here and help the team wherever I can," says Xhemaili.

Away from the pitch, the 22-year-old likes to take on the role of the observing spectator. Especially when the tempers of the "Brändi-Dog" faction get hot. Show more

On September 22, 2020, Riola Xhemaili made her debut for the national team at the tender age of 17. At the time, she was considered one of, if not THE biggest talent in Swiss football. When she signed for the then Champions League finalists Wolfsburg in the summer of 2023 before the World Cup, she seemed to have reached the very top.

But then came the bombshell: Xhemaili was not called up by Inka Grings for the World Cup - and at Wolfsburg, she only got a limited run-out the following season. Unsurprisingly, her playing time in the national team dwindled at the same time.

Last summer, she therefore agreed to go on loan to PSV Eindhoven. And there the now 22-year-old blossomed again. "It was a great season for me personally," says Xhemaili. And the statistics back that up. In 26 games across all competitions, she scored 14 goals and set up six others and won the League Cup final after narrowly missing out on two titles (championship and KNVB Cup).

However well she did at the club, she was sidelined in the national team. In December, she was substituted four minutes before the end of a test match against England and was not even called up for the following matches. "Of course it was disappointing at first", admits Xhemaili, "but now it's worked out". She doesn't put herself under pressure: "I just feel good and love playing football and being on the pitch. I definitely just want to do my best here and help the team where I can."

Alisha Lehmann and Riola Xhemaili are back in the national team. Picture: Keystone

Whether she succeeds or not will probably also depend on whether she feels the necessary confidence from her coach. Or in Xhemaili's words: "I think I've proven again this year that I'm a good footballer who can deliver when I'm given the confidence."

Off the pitch, Xhemaili enjoys being a spectator

Off the pitch, however, Xhemaili is happy to be a spectator. That's when some of her national team colleagues play "Brändi Dog": "I'm not the one playing. But I like watching them shouting at each other. I have a good time and enjoy the atmosphere," says the 22-year-old, laughing heartily.