Two goals, a missed penalty and a special encounter: after the resounding victory against Malta, Riola Xhemaili raves about meeting Valon Behrami and his wife Lara Gut-Behrami.

Sandro Zappella

No time? blue News summarizes for you Riola Xhemaili scored two goals in Switzerland's 6-1 win over Malta, but missed a penalty for the first time.

After the game she met Valon and Lara Gut-Behrami. Behrami comforted her by saying that even the best players miss penalties.

Xhemaili praised the strong team performance, the great atmosphere in the new arena in Lugano and was delighted with the support of the fans. Show more

Riola Xhemaili shines in the 6:1 win against Malta with two goals - but also misses a penalty. She appeared for an interview after the game and revealed who had consoled her for her miss: "Valon Behrami told me that even the best players miss penalties. And if a Behrami says that, then it's true."

Behrami watched the game at the stadium opening in Lugano with his wife Lara Gut-Behrami.

The Behramis at the Switzerland-Malta match in Lugano. screenshot: srf

Xhemaili met them both after the game and was already gushing as she approached the journalists for the interview: "En huere coole Siech." She had just met Valon Behrami, his wife Lara Gut-Behrami and her father and they were really likeable. The meeting with the former national team player was particularly special: "When I was a child, my father always told me that I had to leave my heart on the pitch like Valon. And today I met him and I have to say that he's a cool guy."

She also received a tip from Behrami: He said I have to cut my hair a bit so that you can see the name on the back of my shirt.

Fun to be on the pitch

When asked about the game, Xhemaili talks about a great team performance: "We played good football and scored the goals beautifully. It was fun to be on the pitch."

However, she was quite annoyed that she missed the penalty: "Of course I wanted to help the team score more goals for the goal difference." She had never missed a penalty before, which is why it annoyed her even more, explained the 23-year-old. National team coach Rafel Navarro also said that she now had to practise penalties.

The atmosphere at the opening of the AIL Arena in Lugano was very cool, the pitch was perfect and the fans were loud: "We could feel that 8,000 people were cheering Switzerland on. It felt really good."

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