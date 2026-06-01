Riola Xhemaili gets on well on and off the pitch. Picture: Keystone

Riola Xhemaili looks back on an outstanding season. She won the league title and the League Cup with PSV Eindhoven and is a regular in the national team. Where does the 23-year-old see her future? And what is it like without Alisha Lehmann in the national team?

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue News summarizes for you On Monday, Riola Xhemaili looks back on her season at a national team press conference ahead of the World Cup qualifiers against Malta (June 5) and Northern Ireland (June 9).

Xhemaili also revealed that she would like to move to a better league in the future. However, she currently feels comfortable at PSV Eindhoven.

At the national team press conference, she also talks about her colleague Alisha Lehmann, who is missing this season due to injury. Show more

Riola Xhemaili has played an outstanding season with PSV Eindhoven. The 23-year-old has contributed 14 goals and 4 assists on the way to the first championship title in PSV women's history. This makes her not only her team's top scorer, but also the third best in the league.

She also won the Eredivisie League Cup last Friday. At the national team press conference ahead of the World Cup qualifiers against Malta and Northern Ireland, she says with a smile on her face: "We partied a bit on Saturday night, that was good. But the others celebrated a lot more than I did because I knew I'd be in the national team on Monday. And that's also important to me, to be fit here."

She also had her hand on the trophy in the Cup Final on May 16. She set up the 2:0 in the 70th minute before being substituted in the 88th minute with the score at 2:1. As soon as Xhemaili sat on the bench, Twente scored the equalizer and ultimately won on penalties.

Xhemaili: "I'm really open to anything"

Her contract at PSV runs for another two years and she is "happy for now" to be in Eindhoven. blue News wants to know what she would say if her advisor came and said: "Riola, you're too good for PSV. You've confirmed your strong season from last year and now it's time for a change!" Without thinking twice, Xhemaili says: "I would listen first. But I also know what I like about PSV. But I also know that I have the potential to play in a better league. But a lot of things have to be right."

And do you have a dream league or a dream club? "My favorite team is Real Madrid." But the 40-time international would prefer to move to a league in which "there aren't just one or two teams that dominate". Barcelona are the clear number 1 in Spain, followed by Real Madrid as the clear number 2. "I'm really open to anything. But I would like to stay in Europe," says Xhemaili, whose name is sure to be on the list of one or two scouts.

Xhemaili also impresses in the national team

In the national team, the attacking player has also featured in all games under Rafel Navarro so far (2 test matches and 4 World Cup qualifiers). With the exception of Malta, she is always in the starting eleven. In March, she scored the 1:0 in the opening World Cup qualifying win against Northern Ireland (2:0).

This time, Alisha Lehmann, with whom she also gets on very well off the pitch, is absent due to injury. What is it like without her? "Of course Alisha is missing. She's a player who always creates a good atmosphere and is ambitious. But life still goes on and we have to manage without her."

Switzerland are aiming to win the group

With a win next Friday at the stadium opening of the new Cornaredo, the Swiss national team could already clinch victory in the group and the associated promotion to League A for the upcoming Nations League campaign. She is particularly looking forward to the game in Lugano: "I think it's great that we, as the women's national team, are allowed to open the stadium. It's an honor for us. And I hope that a lot of people will come to the stadium."

Switzerland lead the group after four of six matchdays.

The Nati-PK with Xhemaili and Pilgrum