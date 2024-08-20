Riola Xhemaili has been playing for PSV Eindhoven since this summer. Picture: Imago

National team player Riola Xhemaili is repeatedly bombarded with hate comments online. She has remained silent until now, but that is no longer the case, because the insults don't just bounce off her.

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue News summarizes for you National team player Riola Xhemaili is repeatedly attacked on social media.

She is often criticized for denying her Kosovar roots. She vehemently disagrees with this portrayal.

However, the 21-year-old also writes that she is grateful to Switzerland for everything and is proud to play for the national team. Show more

"From Wolfsburg to Eindhoven, Rio is here to win trophies," wrote PSV Eindhoven on Instagram, welcoming Nati player Riola Xhemaili. The 21-year-old joined the club on loan this summer to gain match practice ahead of the home European Championships in 2025. Below the post are emojis of applauding hands, flames and congratulations. That's how it should be.

However, the 21-year-old often has completely different experiences online. She shared a video on Instagram on Monday and wrote emotional lines: "My heart speaks: I've been judged for several years for what I am and what I do. I've never spoken out in public before, I've never spoken out about how I feel or what I think about it, but when my family is insulted week after week and I'm threatened, it goes too far. And that's only because I make it clear where I come from and where I grew up."

Xhemaili defends herself against unfounded accusations

In the video, Xhemali shows comments, most of which are written in Albanian. They are insulting and many users accuse her of denying her roots; her parents are also verbally attacked.

Xhemaili counters the accusations. She says that she flies to Kosovo at least twice a year, that her parents have always explained to her how important it is to learn the Albanian language, that she invests in the country - she backs up her statement with a picture of a building site - and that her parents have taught her a lot about the culture. "It was never a decision against anyone" that she would play for Switzerland.

"I play for Switzerland to show that I am grateful to have grown up in such a great country and, above all, to be able to give back the support I have received every day, especially in sport. I am proud and blessed for every game I get to play with Switzerland," she writes. And further: "My roots come from Kosovo."

She has always been quiet, "but I tried to explain how I feel with this video and words," Xhemaili concludes her emotional post.