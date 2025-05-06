Who shone, who fell short? blue Sport is keeping a close eye on the performances of the Swiss national team players at home and abroad with a view to the 2025 European Championships.

The focus is on the Swiss players who were last called up under Pia Sundhage or who made it onto the reserve list.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England

Arsenal Lia Wälti

On April 27, Arsenal booked their place in the Champions League final, followed by a 5-2 defeat against Aston Villa three days later. Wälti was on the bench in both games. On Monday, she was substituted in the 60th minute against Brighton with the score at 1:4. After all, Arsenal still managed to make it 2:4.

West Ham United Seraina Piubel

West Ham lose 3-2 to Aston Villa, with Piubel playing through but still waiting for her second goal of the calendar year.

Tottenham Luana Bühler

Bühler is not in the squad for the 1-0 defeat against Chelsea.

Aston Villa Noelle Maritz

Maritz has been in the relegation battle with Aston Villa for a long time, but her team has now won four games in a row and is out of relegation trouble. Maritz has played in all of these games.

🇩🇪 Germany

Eintracht Frankfurt Géraldine Reuteler

The 26-year-old is cautioned early on, but then makes a positive appearance. In the 57th minute, she set up the 2:0 with a perfect through pass. In the end, Frankfurt beat Hoffenheim 3:1 and finish the season in at least 3rd place, which also means Champions League qualification is assured.

Eintracht Frankfurt Nadine Riesen

Riesen is substituted for Reuteler in the 87th minute. The result remains unchanged.

Werder Bremen Livia Peng

After the 4-2 defeat in the Cup final against Bayern during the week, Werder Bremen also lost to Cologne in the league at the weekend (2-1). Peng made several strong saves in both games and was not at fault for the goals conceded.

Werder Bremen Amira Arfaoui

After missing out in the Cup final, Arfaoui was allowed to start against Cologne. She was substituted during the break.

RB Leipzig Elvira Herzog

RB Leipzig lose 1-0 to Leverkusen, their third defeat in a row. She made a strong save before the break to prevent a second goal. After the break, she is lucky that the ball does not end up in the box but hits the crossbar and the post.

RB Leipzig Lara Marti

Marti also plays the full distance, but is not entirely convincing.

RB Leipzig Lydia Andrade

Andrade is substituted at the break. It's his third appearance after a long injury layoff.

SC Freiburg Julia Stierli

Stierli has played as well as ever this season, but against Essen she was substituted just before the end. The game ends 0:0.

SC Freiburg Leela Egli

Egli gets a chance in the starting eleven and plays a decent game. She is substituted in the 64th minute.

SC Freiburg Svenja Fölmli

Fölmli makes way for Stierli in the 82nd minute.

1st FC Cologne Alena Bienz

Bienz was substituted in the 87th minute against Bremen with the score at 1-1, and teammate Gerhardt scored in the 88th minute to make the final score 2-1. Before that, Bienz had the chance to score Cologne's second goal, but she was denied by Livia Peng from a promising position.

Turbine Potsdam Mia Schmid

Schmid celebrated her 20th birthday on April 29. There was little to celebrate on the pitch, however, as Potsdam went down 4-0 to Wolfsburg. Relegation was already a foregone conclusion.

🇮🇹 Italy

AS Roma Alayah Pilgrim

Pilgrim is substituted in the 85th minute against AC Milan with the score at 3:2. The Milanese scored in stoppage time to make it 3-3.

AS Roma Eseosa Aigbogun

Aigbogun does not play. It will be extremely difficult for her to get on the European Championship bandwagon. Only her experience of 99 international matches speaks in her favor.

Juventus Turin Viola Calligaris

Juve have had a match-free weekend. Their next game is on May 10.

Juventus Turin Alisha Lehmann

This means that Lehmann has not had a chance to prove herself on the pitch either. Instead, she made an appearance on the club's own podcast and announced the good news on Instagram: "It's official: I'm the new face of Tezenis and I couldn't be happier."

🇪🇸 Spain

Barcelona Sydney Schertenleib

Schertenleib did not play in either of the two Champions League semi-finals, but was in the starting eleven on both May 1 and 4. Schertenleib started against both Badalona (2:0) and Deportivo La Coruña (4:0), but did not score. If Barça pull off the obligatory win against Betis on May 11, the league title will be secured.

RCD Espanyol Barcelona Laia Ballesté

Ballesté did not score well in the 3-0 defeat against Real Sociedad. She did not put up enough resistance when conceding the first and third goals.

🇸🇪 Sweden

Hammarby IF Smilla Vallotto

On May 1, Hammarby celebrated a 5-0 win against Rosengård in the cup semi-final. On Monday, Hammarby went one better in the league and remained the sovereign leaders thanks to a 1-0 win against BK Häcken. Vallotto is set to play for Hammarby for the 3rd time in a row.

🇫🇷 France

Dijon FCO Meriame Terchoun

Terchoun are back in action on May 7 against Paris FC.

🇳🇱 Netherlands

PSV Eindhoven Riola Xhemaili

Xhemaili delivers once again. The 22-year-old scored twice in the 3-0 win against Fortuna Sittard. In the 51st minute she converted the penalty to make it 1-0, and in the 62nd she increased the score to 2-0. These were her ninth and tenth league goals, and she has already set up five goals. If she is passed over again in the next national team match, this can hardly be justified from a sporting point of view.

🇺🇲 USA

Houston Dash Ramona Bachmann

Bachmann is currently in Paris to support her heavily pregnant wife.

Seattle Reign Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic

In the 1-0 win against Kansas City, Crnogorcevic is once again in the starting eleven after three substitutions and is allowed to play until 10 minutes before the end.

🇳🇴 Norway

Vålerenga Naina Inauen

Inauen makes it 1-0 shortly after the break in the 2-0 win against Stabæk IF. It is her first goal for Vålerenga IF.

🇨🇭Schweiz

BSC YB Iman Beney

After winning the first leg 3-1 against the cup winners and defending champions from Zurich, qualifying winners YB only need a 1-1 draw in the second leg against FCZ to book their place in the final. Beney plays through, but does not score.

BSC YB Naomi Luyet

Naomi Luyet has never been in the squad this calendar year due to injury. But of course she still follows the performances of her team-mates. And so she sees the goal from around 60 meters by YB joker Audrey Remy directly from the edge of the pitch.

BSC YB Stephanie Waeber

The YB captain, who has already been called up for the national team but has yet to make an appearance, plays through the Bernese team as usual.

GC Noemi Ivelj

YB face GC in the final. The Zurich side beat Basel without Noemi Ivelj, who is still out injured.

FC Basel Coumba Sow

After losing the Cup final, the Basel team also suffered a bitter disappointment in the league. After winning the first leg 2:1, the FCB women lost a home game for the first time since September, losing 4:1. The third goal conceded came from a free kick taken by Sow on the edge of the penalty area. The loss had a particularly bitter aftertaste, as Basel should have been awarded a penalty before conceding the fourth goal ...

FC Basel Aurélie Csillag

Csillag can't really play himself into the limelight in the semi-final second leg.

FC Basel Lia Kamber

Kamber is substituted immediately after the 1:3. But the Basel team can no longer avert their semi-final exit.

Servette FC Chênois Féminin Sandrine Mauron

Servette win their classification match against Aarau 4-0 with Mauron on the bench.

