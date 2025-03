Things are going well at the club: Riola Xhemaili scores a decisive goal for Eindhoven in the Cup quarter-final Keystone

Riola Xhemaili leads Eindhoven into the semi-finals of the Dutch Cup. The 22-year-old scored a penalty three minutes before the end of normal time in the quarter-final away in Alkmaar to make it 2-1.

Keystone-SDA SDA

It was Xhemaili's eighth goal in 18 games in all competitions. The 29-time Swiss international was last not called up by national coach Pia Sundhage for the Nations League matches at the end of February.