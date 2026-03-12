  1. Residential Customers
The Swiss scores twice Xhemaili shoots Eindhoven to the top of the table

SDA

12.3.2026 - 21:05

Accurate in the national team and at club level: Riola Xhemaili
Accurate in the national team and at club level: Riola Xhemaili
Keystone

Riola Xhemaili scores a resounding victory with PSV Eindhoven. The Swiss international scored twice in the 6-0 win against bottom side Excelsior Rotterdam.

Keystone-SDA

12.03.2026, 21:05

12.03.2026, 21:41

Xhemaili opened the scoring after 29 minutes and converted a penalty in the 52nd minute. These were goals number 11 and 12 in the championship for the 23-year-old from Solothurn.

Eindhoven now lead the table by one point ahead of Twente. The champions from Enschede suffered their first defeat of the season in the top match at Feyenoord Rotterdam on Wednesday.

