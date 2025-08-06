Xherdan Shaqiri is experiencing a bumpy start to the Super League season: little ball action, a lot of frustration and tough man-to-man cover. Opponents YB could also deploy a special guard for him on Wednesday.

Syl Battistuzzi

Xherdan Shaqiri is still looking for his form from last season. FC Basel suffered a 2:1 defeat in St. Gallen in the season opener. Shaqiri failed to score, but received a caution for holding his shirt. The double winners won the second game against GC, but the captain was once again a pale figure. The playmaker even had the second fewest touches of the ball among the outfield players in the team.

Thanks to a free kick that match-winner Philip Otele headed into the goal, the captain can still make his presence felt statistically. However, his current influence at the start of the league is no longer as impressive as it was last year, when the 125-time international was the outstanding figure in the Super League.

"He's not in the flow yet. He had a shadow against GC with Hassane, who kept working him over. He had a Neziri in St. Gallen who guarded him very well for 90 minutes. That's sometimes frustrating for a Shaqiri," analyzes blue Sport expert Philippe Montandon.

It's not an easy situation for his new boss Ludovic Magnin either: "As a coach, you have to have a sure instinct. What can I ask for? He then starts to become dissatisfied."

"Shaqiri man-marking should be a topic for the referees"

Magnin defended his key player in an interview with SRF and emphasized: "Shaqiri's man-to-man marking should also be an issue for the referees". According to the Frenchman, there were an extreme number of fouls against him.

GC professional Imourane Hassane clings to Xherdan Shaqiri like a rucksack. IMAGO/Steinsiek.ch

Rolf Fringer has also noticed that teams are currently playing "a bit harder" against Shaqiri. "He has to digest all that, even if you have to protect him as a referee so that he's not fair game," says Fringer, adding: "But he still has to complain less and concentrate more on the game."

FC Basel host Young Boys on Wednesday evening. The two big championship favorites will face off at St. Jakob-Park. The question is whether YB coach Giorgio Contini will also put a guard on Shaqiri. With Bundesliga returnee and international Edimilson Fernandes, he would have a player in his ranks who knows Shaqiri well and also has the necessary strength in tackling. Or whether the former national team assistant coach will rely on his charges' own strengths and play his usual 4-4-2 system.

