Ahead of the Europa League opener, Xherdan Shaqiri talks about opponents Freiburg, Basel's goals on the European stage and answers the question of what role he thinks FCB can play in the Bundesliga.

Xherdan Shaqiri expects "a game at eye level", even if Freiburg play in a better league.

In an interview with "Kicker", Shaqiri is also asked whether he or Granit Xhaka is the best footballer in Switzerland.

On Wednesday, FC Basel will play away against SC Freiburg to kick off the Europa League. Of course, Shaqiri would have preferred to play in the Champions League, but Copenhagen was the last stop in the play-offs. "It hurt enormously," Shaqiri admits in an interview with "Kicker". They were "50:50 encounters" that could have tipped in their favor.

Now, however, he wants to ensure Swiss glory with FCB in the Europa League. When asked about FCB's goal, Shaqiri doesn't beat around the bush: "It's quite clear: reach the top 24 in the league phase and progress."

He is really looking forward to the game against Freiburg: "I think we can talk about a game between friends and not a rivalry. Basel and the southern German region are very closely connected, many Basel fans also go to Freiburg to watch matches or even have a season ticket for SC."

During his first time at FCB, Freiburg fans tended to come to the Joggeli because Basel was playing in the Champions League at the time and Freiburg was not yet a top club. What else comes to mind when he thinks of the starting opponent? "I scored a few goals against Freiburg during my time at Bayern." In 5 Bundesliga games, he scored three goals and had one assist.

It remains to be seen whether he will be able to score goals on Wednesday: "From my point of view, it will be a match of equals. Of course, Freiburg play in a much stronger league in the Bundesliga than the Super League, but we don't have to hide." What role would he expect the Baslers to play in the Bundesliga? The question is hard to answer because: "If FCB were in the Bundesliga, we would have a lot more financial resources at our disposal thanks to the TV contract alone. In terms of size, however, we would probably be somewhere in the midfield," Shaqiri believes.

The question of whether Xhaka or he is "the greatest footballer in the history of the country" is just as complicated. With a grin, Shaqiri says: "I'm happy to leave that assessment to the experts. But it's undisputed that we've both had a great career so far." There are also other players who have achieved a lot.