Xherdan Shaqiri rules out World Cup participation in summer 2026. Picture: Keystone

A month ago, national team coach Murat Yakin explained why Xherdan Shaqiri's time in the national team is finally over, despite all his merits. Now the FCB top scorer also closes the door for good in an interview.

Luca Betschart

No time? blue News summarizes for you After Murat Yakin ends the Nati chapter Shaqiri in the home game at blue Sport, the FCB top scorer himself also rules out participating in the World Cup next year.

Shaqiri believes that retiring from the national team came at the right moment and says: "It's like an additional job, an additional burden has been removed."

Shaqiri is not entirely satisfied with his performances for FCB so far this season: "I'm well aware that I've also put in the odd poor performance." Show more

In blue Sport's football talk show Heimspiel, Murat Yakin definitively ended Shaqiri's Nati chapter around a month ago. Shaqiri had certainly thought carefully about the situation with his retirement from the national team together with those around him. "In the end, he probably thought to himself that I wouldn't make it as a substitute," says Yakin and emphasizes: "Then we have to move on. For me, that was a year ago. And it's over."

The matter is also over for Shaqiri. In an interview with the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper, the 125-time international was asked about playing in the World Cup next summer: "Yes, I'm ruling it out." He is excited for every game - but as a fan. "Full of emotion. I might even travel to Kosovo for the last World Cup qualifier as a spectator," says Shaqiri.

But his retirement from the national team came at the right time. "It's as if an additional job, an additional burden had been removed. It helps me to perform at FCB. During the national team break, I can now slow down and recover. But you don't realize that beforehand when you've been playing for years and don't know anything else," explains the current Super League top scorer.

"The odd bad performance" with FCB

Despite four goals and four assists from eight games, Shaqiri is not completely satisfied with his performances for FCB so far this season. "I'm already critical. I know very well that I've also put in some poor performances. And it's not just the public, I also have high standards when it comes to myself," says the FCB captain.

On Saturday, Shaqiri and Co. will face bottom team Winterthur at 6 pm. blue Sport will be showing the FCB home game live and will get you in the mood for the match from 5.30 pm.

You might also be interested in this