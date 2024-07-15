Xherdan Shaqiri played his last game for the Swiss national team against England. Picture: Keystone

Xherdan Shaqiri retires from the Swiss national team after 125 games and 32 goals. The 32-year-old made the announcement on social media on Monday.

Luca Betschart

After 125 games and 32 goals, it's over: Xherdan Shaqiri is ending his national team career. The 32-year-old made the announcement on social media on Monday. Shaqiri was an integral part and key player for the Swiss national team at seven major tournaments over a period of fourteen years. Since his move to the USA, however, his role has diminished, most recently appearing in just two games at the European Championship finals in Germany.

"Seven tournaments, many goals, 14 years in the Swiss senior national team and unforgettable moments. It's time to say goodbye to the national team. Great memories will remain and for that I say to you all: THANK YOU, MERCI, GRAZIE, FALEMINDERIT," wrote Shaqiri.