  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

"It's time" Xherdan Shaqiri ends his Nati career

Luca Betschart

15.7.2024

Xherdan Shaqiri played his last game for the Swiss national team against England.
Xherdan Shaqiri played his last game for the Swiss national team against England.
Picture: Keystone

Xherdan Shaqiri retires from the Swiss national team after 125 games and 32 goals. The 32-year-old made the announcement on social media on Monday.

15.7.2024

After 125 games and 32 goals, it's over: Xherdan Shaqiri is ending his national team career. The 32-year-old made the announcement on social media on Monday. Shaqiri was an integral part and key player for the Swiss national team at seven major tournaments over a period of fourteen years. Since his move to the USA, however, his role has diminished, most recently appearing in just two games at the European Championship finals in Germany.

"Seven tournaments, many goals, 14 years in the Swiss senior national team and unforgettable moments. It's time to say goodbye to the national team. Great memories will remain and for that I say to you all: THANK YOU, MERCI, GRAZIE, FALEMINDERIT," wrote Shaqiri.

The football world is amazed. Rooney, Ibra and Ronaldo can pack it in - Xherdan Shaqiri makes history

The football world is amazedRooney, Ibra and Ronaldo can pack it in - Xherdan Shaqiri makes history

European Championship news

Azerbaijan dismantled. The Nati miss several top chances and still win 3:0

Azerbaijan dismantledThe Nati miss several top chances and still win 3:0

Training trouble at the champions. Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso kicks players out

Training trouble at the championsLeverkusen coach Xabi Alonso kicks players out

Germany. Stuttgart sign former St. Gallen player Demirovic from Augsburg

GermanyStuttgart sign former St. Gallen player Demirovic from Augsburg