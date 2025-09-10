Xherdan Shaqiri still wants to celebrate great successes with FC Basel. IMAGO/Ulmer/Teamfoto

After many years abroad, Xherdan Shaqiri has been back in his home country since last year. The spectacular player is happy again at FCB, as the veteran emphasizes in an interview with the "Gazzetta dello Sport".

Syl Battistuzzi

After 125 international matches and 32 goals, Xherdan Shaqiri ended his national team career last summer. The now 33-year-old therefore had a break, while his former national team colleagues had to compete in the World Cup qualifiers. The FCB star therefore had enough time to give a big interview to the "Gazzetta dello Sport".

He revealed that he almost ended up at rivals Juve before his transfer to Inter in 2015 - where he was supposed to replace playmaker Diego. His unfortunate chapter at the Nerazzurri - Shaqiri moved to Stoke City after six months - was no coincidence for him, as he had joined "one of the weakest Inter teams of the last 15 years".

Xherdan Shaqir himself played half a season at Inter in 2015. imago

Personally, he would have liked "a bit more playing time" under the then coach Roberto Mancini. Shaqiri spoke about other topics in addition to the Inter interlude.

Xherdan Shaqiri on ...

... the return to Basel

"Thanks to Basel, I've found my motivation and my smile again. I feel like a crazy genius. And last season showed that I still have what it takes to make the difference."

... His injury history

"Who knows what my career would have been like without physical problems. The last few years have been really tough. But now I'm fine again in Switzerland and I'm happy."

... his national team career

"Switzerland and Kosovo are the countries of my heart, they tell my story and that of my family. Wearing the jersey of the Swiss national team is an honor and a privilege, as is scoring at the European Championship and the World Cup. For me, it means home, family, memories and much more. I also play for my parents."

Xherdan Shaqiri played his last game for the Swiss national team at the European Championship against England. Keystone

... the best coach in his career

"Guardiola was the best in terms of tactics and build-up play. He tried to revolutionize the way football is played in Germany and at FC Bayern. In my opinion, he succeeded. I have had many good and successful coaches. I would also like to mention Ottmar Hitzfeld, a real man to whom I am very attached. A coach from another era."

... the best teammate of his career

"I have played with many strong players who are all different and difficult to compare. If I had to choose, I would say Ribery. He played in my position and impressed me from the very first training session. Off the pitch he was calm and smiling, but on the pitch he was a force to be reckoned with. And then that dribbling, that quality. Frank is one of the best people I've met in football."

... on thoughts of retiring

"No, I'm not thinking about that. I'm 33 years old and still have a great desire to conquer the world and prove myself. I want to win and experience many more successes. After my football career, I see myself as an entrepreneur. I've already started a few activities, but football remains my main business for now. I want to prove that I'm still a crazy genius. I still have a lot to give."