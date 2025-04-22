Xherdan Shaqiri was once again the key player in FC Basel's 5-0 win over Yverdon on Easter Monday. His impact in the game went beyond scoring points.

Andreas Lunghi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Xherdan Shaqiri shines in the 5:0 win against Yverdon as pace-setter, goalscorer and preparer.

FC Basel are in title form with five rounds to go, driven by a self-confident captain who makes a clear statement with his words and his presence on the pitch.

The blind interplay between Shaqiri, Traoré and Otele is impressive - as is the mentality, which does not allow for any carelessness even at 5-0. Show more

"We're dreaming of Champions League nights again in Basel," said Xherdan Shaqiri during his recent visit to the blue Sport Studio. These could soon be possible again for Basel - mainly thanks to Shaqiri himself.

The Rubik's Cube once again lived up to its name in the game against Yverdon. First, he scored the 2:0 in a scorer's style, then he delivered two sugar passes to Traoré before pulling a stroke of genius out of his box of tricks and setting up Otele with a heel to make it 5:0. It was goals 28 to 31 for the two-time Champions League winner.

"We know where we've been in recent years"

The statement against FC Zurich was immediately followed by the next demonstration of power for Basel. "I think we did our homework today. That was the most important thing, to get the three points. To end the first part of the season with a win, now we can start to do the math," Shaqiri told blue Sport after the game against Yverdon.

The championship title is very close for Basel with five rounds to go. The lead over the competition is six points and FCB has by far the best goal difference. Shaqiri is full of attacking spirit: "We finished the first part of the season in first place and that's already something very big. We know where we've been in recent years. That gives us a boost for the next finals."

FC Basel are amazed at how well the three attacking players Shaqiri, Otele and Traoré get on. The secret recipe is the daily work in training: "Slowly something has matured. You can see that we understand each other on the pitch. We hope it continues like this."

Standing ovation and team mentality

In addition to his scoring qualities, Shaqiri also shone as a leader on Easter Monday. After Otele made it 5-0, the captain encouraged his team-mates to keep going. "You have to show the youngsters that it's not finished, no matter what the score is. We don't let up," he says about this scene.

He sets a good example and doesn't hold back even when the score is clear until his substitution in the 76th minute. The St. Jakob-Park thanked him for his performance with a standing ovation.

At the end, Shaqiri praises his team's mentality: "We haven't conceded a goal again. That shows that we work together right up to the last second. We're doing everything we can to get the three points and represent FC Basel in the best possible way. We put in another great team performance."

