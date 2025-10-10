  1. Residential Customers
World Cup qualifying Yakin again makes no changes

SDA

10.10.2025 - 19:31

National team coach Murat Yakin ahead of the away match against Sweden at the national stadium in Solna
National team coach Murat Yakin ahead of the away match against Sweden at the national stadium in Solna
Keystone

For the third time in a row, national team coach Murat Yakin will field the same players in the starting line-up. Sweden are pinning their hopes on the attacking duo of Alexander Isak and Viktor Gyökeres.

10.10.2025, 19:31

10.10.2025, 19:31

Yakin had already announced that he saw no reason for changes after the strong start to the World Cup qualifiers with the victories against Kosovo (4:0) and Slovenia (3:0). In the away game against Sweden, he will therefore continue to rely on a back four consisting of Silvan Widmer, Nico Elvedi, Manuel Akanji and Ricardo Rodriguez.

As usual, Remo Freuler and captain Granit Xhaka, who will play his 140th international match for Switzerland, will line up as a double-six. Behind Breel Embolo, the trio of Dan Ndoye, Fabian Rieder and Ruben Vargas will be deployed. The goalkeeper is Gregor Kobel.

In attack, the Swedes will rely on the two Premier League strikers Alexander Isak (Liverpool) and Viktor Gyökeres (Arsenal). Anthony Elanga (Newcastle), on the other hand, will have to sit on the bench for the time being.

Switzerland's line-up: Kobel; Widmer, Elvedi, Akanji, Rodriguez; Xhaka, Freuler; Vargas, Rieder, Ndoye; Embolo.

Sweden's line-up: Johansson; Lagerbielke, Hien, Gudmundsson; Bernhardsson, Karlström, Ayari, Bergvall, Sema; Isak, Gyökeres.

