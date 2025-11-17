Switzerland play their final World Cup qualifier in Kosovo on Tuesday. Only a footballing miracle - or a defeat with at least six goals difference - will prevent the national team from participating in the World Cup. However, Murat Yakin and Gregor Kobel do not want to underestimate their opponents.

Jan Arnet

Theoretically, Switzerland could lose 5-0 on Tuesday evening and still be guaranteed a ticket to the 2026 World Cup. The team has earned this comfortable starting position thanks to strong performances in the fall, said Yakin at the press conference in Pristina. However, this does not mean that they can now sit back and relax.

"Kosovo have secured second place and can play freely," said the Swiss national coach, predicting: "They will try everything." This makes it all the more important to treat the opponent with respect and keep concentration high. Yakin cited national teams such as England, France and Norway as role models, who had kept up their pace in the World Cup qualifiers right to the end. "We also have our fate in our own hands." Yakin emphasized: "We are not thinking of a horror scenario."

Yakin hinted that no experiments in his line-up are to be expected at the Fadil Vokrri Stadium. His team will follow the same plan against Kosovo as in all previous games in the World Cup qualifiers: "First and foremost, stand securely at the back, but then also assert our attacking play." Yakin particularly warned against oversleeping at the start. He referred in particular to the Kosovars' last game, in which they took the lead in Slovenia in the 6th minute.

Foda wants to see maximum performance from his team

Almost three hours earlier, Franco Foda had said at Kosovo's press conference about the starting position that many things were theoretically possible. "There are always miracles in football," said the German. "But realistically, a win against Switzerland with a six-goal difference is impossible." Nevertheless, it was important to him that his team gave it their all in front of their home crowd.

The former FCZ coach announced that he would be fielding what he considers to be the "best possible team". The fact that several players - including Albian Hajdari and Leon Avdullahu - would be suspended for the first play-off game in the event of a yellow card is of secondary importance to him. "We didn't show our true colors in Switzerland," said Foda, referring to the bitter 4-0 defeat in Basel in September. "That's why we'll do everything we can to win this game."

