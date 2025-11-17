Switzerland play their final World Cup qualifier in Kosovo on Tuesday. Only a footballing miracle - or a defeat with at least six goals difference - will prevent the national team from participating in the World Cup. However, Murat Yakin and Gregor Kobel do not want to underestimate their opponents.
Theoretically, Switzerland could lose 5-0 on Tuesday evening and still be guaranteed a ticket to the 2026 World Cup. The team has earned this comfortable starting position thanks to strong performances in the fall, said Yakin at the press conference in Pristina. However, this does not mean that they can now sit back and relax.
"Kosovo have secured second place and can play freely," said the Swiss national coach, predicting: "They will try everything." This makes it all the more important to treat the opponent with respect and keep concentration high. Yakin cited national teams such as England, France and Norway as role models, who had kept up their pace in the World Cup qualifiers right to the end. "We also have our fate in our own hands." Yakin emphasized: "We are not thinking of a horror scenario."
Yakin hinted that no experiments in his line-up are to be expected at the Fadil Vokrri Stadium. His team will follow the same plan against Kosovo as in all previous games in the World Cup qualifiers: "First and foremost, stand securely at the back, but then also assert our attacking play." Yakin particularly warned against oversleeping at the start. He referred in particular to the Kosovars' last game, in which they took the lead in Slovenia in the 6th minute.
Foda wants to see maximum performance from his team
Almost three hours earlier, Franco Foda had said at Kosovo's press conference about the starting position that many things were theoretically possible. "There are always miracles in football," said the German. "But realistically, a win against Switzerland with a six-goal difference is impossible." Nevertheless, it was important to him that his team gave it their all in front of their home crowd.
The former FCZ coach announced that he would be fielding what he considers to be the "best possible team". The fact that several players - including Albian Hajdari and Leon Avdullahu - would be suspended for the first play-off game in the event of a yellow card is of secondary importance to him. "We didn't show our true colors in Switzerland," said Foda, referring to the bitter 4-0 defeat in Basel in September. "That's why we'll do everything we can to win this game."
The live ticker of the media conference
-
Liveticker
-
Liveticker closed
-
The media conference is over
-
Kosovo are strong defensively - what is the recipe to break them down?
Yakin: "They adapted their tactics after the game against us. But they are second in the group, so they have to do something offensively. But we are prepared for that and will deliver our usual performance."
-
Special game for Xhaka? Shaqiri return an option?
Yakin: "Xhaka is in top form. The move back to England to Sunderland surprised me. He makes everyone better there - he's also very important in my team as a leader and fighter - hopefully tomorrow too."
"Shaqiri put in some great performances for FC Basel last season. But now we have young players like Ndoye who are playing very well. I'm not closing the door from my side, but at the moment everything is fine the way it is - from both sides."
-
How strong is Kosovo?
Kobel: "We know Kosovo have a good team. We played a strong first half at home to Switzerland. After that, they put in a great performance - we know their qualities."
-
Sweden's goal against annoying?
Kobel: "I'm always annoyed when I concede a goal. But the team's success is paramount. The players in front of me did a good job. It was a great series. We're getting to know each other better and better. The US tour has brought a lot. We're on a good path and have a great atmosphere on the pitch."
-
Is Switzerland now playing the way you want them to?
Yakin: "Nico Elvedi wasn't in good form for a while, Zakaria as a central defender was an option. The teamwork with Gregor Kobel was a process. We want to work well together as a collective defensively and also make our mark offensively."
-
Few goals conceded for some time - why?
Yakin: "You can't compare tournament campaigns with the Nations League. In Denmark we had two red cards and weren't clever enough defensively. The US tour was really good for us, we worked on a lot of things there, especially our vertical play."
-
Fisnik Aslani in top form
Kobel: "Player analysis is part of it. I know he's in good form. But it's about fundamental things there."
-
Preparation as always against Kosovo?
Yakin: "There's no brotherly duel tomorrow. We know what to expect. They'll try to score as quickly as possible. But we want to get off to a good start and play our attacking game."
-
Will the national team line up with the top eleven?
Yakin: "We have one more training session. We had an intense game against Sweden and had to push ourselves to the limit. Everyone is fit at the moment and I can draw from the full squad. There aren't many arguments to change, but Kosovo play tactically differently. I'm happy to have a strong bench."
-
How is the relationship with Xhaka developing?
Yakin: "Not much has changed in the last two years since the last game in Kosovo. We just have a loud culture of discussion, but I was always in contact with him and the family. There was a lot of external discussion about it, but it was made more explosive than it was - we worked through it and managed it well."
-
Is there a nightmare scenario?
Yakin: "Anything is possible in football, but it's in our hands: keep our concentration high, play our game - we're not thinking of a horror scenario. I'm convinced we'll get a good result."
-
Celebration already planned?
Kobel: "We don't want to underestimate our opponents and are wary of celebrating prematurely."
Yakin: "Our situation is good. That's why I've always said how important the point in Slovenia was. Tomorrow we want to seal the deal."
-
Is the bag already closed?
Yakin: "You can talk a lot in the run-up, but in the end it's on the pitch that counts. Both teams are playing a great campaign. Tomorrow our opponents will try everything, but I think we're stable enough. We'll rely on our attacking play as usual."
-
Yakin and Kobel at the press conference
The day before the game, Murat Yakin and Gregor Kobel will answer questions from the media. The media conference starts at 15:40.
-
Nati may lose 0:5
The Nati could lose 5-0 in Pristina on Tuesday - and would still have their World Cup ticket in the bag. After another strong performance against Sweden, it is unlikely that Switzerland will go down like this.
-
Kosovo coach Franco Foda does not believe in a miracle