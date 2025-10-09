The first tricky task in the World Cup qualifiers awaits the Swiss national team on Friday evening with the away game in Sweden. Murat Yakin answers questions from the media the day before the game.

Jan Arnet

Murat Yakin about ...

... the game against Sweden: "In this group, every game and every point is important. We had two home games, Sweden two away games. It can happen extremely quickly. We'll try to play our game. Sweden got off to a weak start. We can expect a brutally tough game tomorrow against big-name players who have a lot of quality. But we're going into the game with a lot of confidence."

... the role of favorites: "We're playing away, Sweden at home in a full stadium. There's a lot at stake for Sweden, we expect them to put a lot of pressure on us. But my team is stable and wants to play football, you've seen that in the last few games. We've worked very hard not only offensively, but also against the ball. We just want to play our game, that's our goal."

... the preparation for the game: "We are in the fortunate position of being able to concentrate on ourselves. But we've analyzed them well and know that they're very good at switching, so we're prepared for anything. Jon Dahl Tomasson always plays the same system, but they can still be flexible.

... Changes to the team: "There are few arguments for changing the starting eleven. If everyone is fit and ready - and they are - there's no reason to change anything. But it's a new opponent, a new atmosphere, so you also have to think tactically."

... Sweden's attacking trio of Isak, Gyökeres and Elanga: "I think the attacking quality of these players will make the difference. But we want to take the game into our own hands and not put all our focus on these big names."

... the possibility of punching their World Cup ticket on Monday: "Every game has to be played first. We've managed to put ourselves in a good starting position, but it's not a given that we'll win tomorrow. The Swedes will certainly have something against that. I don't think my team is giving it much thought. We'll see how it looks on Monday.

