Hakan Yakin is apparently to become coach at FC Schaffhausen. Keystone

There is simply no peace at FC Schaffhausen. Now the Challenge League bottom club is apparently entering the hot phase of the season with a new coach. Hakan Yakin is to replace Ciriaco Sforza.

Patrick Lämmle

As reported by "nau.ch", Ciriaco Sforza has to leave the club. In his place, Hakan Yakin will take over at the bottom of the table. Yakin was already coach of FCS from September 2022 to May 2023.

In October 2023, Yakin then took over in Turkey at Istanbulspor, but had to leave the club in January 2024 after just 14 games and a devastating points average of 0.57.

Things are rumbling at FCS

On Monday, FCS announced the return of Bernt Haas as head of sport. The 46-year-old former Swiss international held this position at the Challenge League club for two years until summer 2022 before becoming head of sport at GC.

The sporting directors at FCS, which has been plagued by financial problems, did not remain in office for long. Both Admir Mehmedi and his successor Marc Hodel left the club after around six months. Hodel left at the end of February together with CEO Jimmy Berisha.

FC Schaffhausen lodges appeal

FC Schaffhausen is defending itself against the deduction of three points. The relegation-threatened club from the Challenge League has lodged an appeal with the Swiss Football League's appeals court against the decision issued on February 26.

The SFL Disciplinary Commission imposed the sanction on the club from north-eastern Switzerland because the club had not submitted all the necessary confirmation of payment of social security contributions for the month of December by the end of January despite an additional deadline.

Until the final decision is made, the club at the bottom of the table will retain its 20 points. Bellinzona and Stade Nyonnais in 8th and 9th place have three points more to their name.