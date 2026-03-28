A spectacular test match in Basel between Switzerland and Germany ends 3:4. Murat Yakin explains his many changes after the game and talks about the experiment with Denis Zakaria.

Jan Arnet

No time? blue News summarizes for you Switzerland are defeated 3:4 by Germany in a wild test match in Basel.

While Murat Yakin made a total of ten changes, the Germans only made four. "We wanted to give a lot of players the opportunity to show themselves," explained the national team coach.

Commenting on the game, Yakin said: "We were very efficient, but we also saw that we had to do more against a strong opponent." Show more

"My wish finally came true." With these words, Murat Yakin announced the day before the Germany game that he would be making many changes. This is because the national teams can now agree to make up to eleven changes for test matches. The national team coach said that he wanted to give as many players as possible the opportunity to show themselves.

With the exception of Gregor Kobel, Yakin then changed the entire team. Four changes at the break, three after an hour and three more in the final phase. His counterpart Julian Nagelsmann, for his part, only made four changes - twice in the 63rd minute and twice in the 80th minute.

As a result, the Swiss lost some of their rhythm and stability in the second half, while Germany gained the upper hand after an even first half and ultimately ran out deserved 4-3 winners.

One eye already on Qatar

"We wanted to give a lot of players the opportunity to show themselves," said Murat Yakin after the game about his orgy of changes. "We don't have many alternatives in attack in particular. For example, I was able to give Joël Monteiro half an hour of playing time and not just a few minutes."

Yakin would also have liked to use Noah Okafor, who was called up for the national team again after 16 months. "But unfortunately he got injured during the warm-up. Maybe it will be enough for Tuesday, but I don't think so."

There will be another test match in Oslo on Tuesday. Yakin also wants to give many players the chance to show themselves against Norway. "We are preparing for our first World Cup opponent Qatar, so we want to have plenty of options," says the Nati coach.

Experiment with Zakaria

Denis Zakaria should also be an option at right-back. This is the very first time Yakin has played the Monaco mercenary in this position, and Zakaria will have a tough time against the lively Germans. "He came in at a difficult time, we were under pressure and challenged defensively. He still has to get used to the position," said Yakin. "Now we'll analyze it and have talks."

Overall, the Nati coach is satisfied with his team's performance, even though he knows that the Nati mostly trailed the Germans, especially in the second half. "We were very efficient, but we also saw that we have to do more against a strong opponent," he says. "We played against a top team, but we also chose this opponent specifically. We were able to learn a lot from them."

The starting eleven is unlikely to be changed until the World Cup in the summer, provided all players remain fit. Unless, of course, a supplementary player forces his way into the team in Oslo on Tuesday.

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