The ball lands in the Swiss goal via Manuel Akanji as they lose 1-0 to Sweden in the 2018 World Cup round of 16. Keystone

On Friday, the Swiss and Swedish national teams will face each other in a competitive match for only the second time in 30 years. The last encounter is a bad memory for many.

July 3, 2018 was a Tuesday and it was 5 p.m. in St. Petersburg when the Swiss national team's World Cup round of 16 match kicked off. After an intense group stage with draws against Brazil and Costa Rica and an emotional win against Serbia, the team was dreaming of a major coup. Luck seemed to be on their side in this tournament: their opponents were not Germany, who had sensationally failed in their group, but Sweden. "When, if not now?" was often said in the run-up.

However, the match turned out to be a tough affair with few goals on either side. The Swiss had more possession, but knew little to do with it. Then came the 66th minute: Emil Forsberg was left alone on the edge of the penalty area, the striker shot, Manuel Akanji deflected the ball into the net. The reaction is too lackadaisical and the Swiss' dreams are shattered. "It's a huge disappointment, it would have been a huge opportunity," said goalkeeper Yann Sommer afterwards.

Strikingly, Victor Lindelöf and substitute goalkeeper Kristoffer Nordfeldt are still in the current Sweden squad from the former World Cup team. Switzerland have seven players - Ricardo Rodriguez, Manuel Akanji, Nico Elvedi, Granit Xhaka, Remo Freuler, Breel Embolo and stand-in goalkeeper Yvon Mvogo - six of whom are likely to be in the starting line-up on Friday.

Yakin's competitive debut

The 2018 World Cup round of 16 was the only competitive match between Switzerland and Sweden this century, with the two sides having previously played a test match in 2001 (0:2) and 2002 (1:1). The last time the teams faced each other in a qualifier was in 1994/95. After taking part in the World Cup, Switzerland also wanted to qualify for the European Championship for the first time ever under coach Roy Hodgson.

In their very first match, the Swiss faced Sweden, who were clear favorites after finishing third at the World Cup in the USA. And on that October 12, Hodgson put his trust in Murat Yakin, who had just turned 20 at the time, in defense.

The national team coach laughs when asked 31 years later about his first competitive match in a Swiss kit. "I don't remember everything, but I think we were behind and then won." Indeed: 0:1 and 1:2 in Bern's Wankdorf, then the Swiss not only equalized, but secured the celebrated 4:2 victory thanks to a double strike in the 80th (Ciriaco Sforza) and 82nd minute (Kubilay Türkyilmaz).

The triumph formed the basis for the ultimately successful qualification. The second leg on September 6, 1995 in Gothenburg ended 0-0 and was remembered above all for the famous "Stop it Chirac" sheet. The Swiss players had rolled it out before the game as a protest against the French nuclear tests in the South Pacific.

Balanced record

Even if the duels have been rare in the recent past, Switzerland and Sweden have faced each other 29 times in total. The record is balanced: In addition to eleven wins each, the national teams have drawn seven times.

Should they draw on Friday, the Swiss would be much better off than their opponents. After a perfect start with victories against Kosovo (4-0) and Slovenia (3-0), Yakin's team already have a five-point lead over their supposedly strongest group opponents after a third of the qualifying campaign.