The wait is finally over. After a 72-hour delay, Breel Embolo arrives at the national team camp in San Diego. blue Sport is there when Murat Yakin welcomes his striker.

Michael Wegmann

Pierluigi Tami, the director of the Swiss national team, takes the opportunity to provide the cab service together with team manager Damien Mollard. The two of them pick up Breel Embolo from Los Angeles airport and drive the star striker the two hours or so to the national team camp in San Diego.

Safe is safe. Friday evening at 19:10 (in Switzerland it is Saturday morning at 04:10) Embolo gets out of the car in front of the hotel. The first welcome hug comes from coach Murat Yakin. After a 72-hour delay, his center forward has finally arrived. The entry chaos is over.

Embolo will still be watching today against Australia

A few hours earlier, Yakin said at the press conference: "We need Breel and Breel needs us."

Logically, Embolo will not play in today's test against Australia. He will then be ready for the World Cup opener against Qatar.

You might also be interested in this