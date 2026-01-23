Following the disappointing 1-1 draw against Qatar in the World Cup opener, Murat Yakin’s substitutions are the main topic of discussion. The national team coach addresses the issue at the post-match press conference.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Switzerland kicks off the World Cup with a 1-1 draw against Qatar.

Murat Yakin’s substitutions are sparking debate after the match. “I need to go over it again and analyze whether I did everything right,” says the national team coach.

Yakin doesn’t want to blame the substitute players for what feels like a loss, though. “We had already missed good chances in the first half.”

It was Miro Muheim who lost the decisive header in stoppage time when the equalizer was scored. FIFA even ruled the 1-1 as an own goal by Muheim. And the left-back thus symbolizes the criticism of Murat Yakin’s substitutions in the Qatar match. Muheim entered the game just a few minutes before the equalizer. He replaced Ricardo Rodriguez, whose starting spot had been hotly debated beforehand, but who had done his job well for 88 minutes.

“For Rodriguez, it was a real grind in the final minutes. Too bad he couldn’t play the full match. With Muheim, we were hoping he’d bring some fresh energy. Unfortunately, he looks a bit unlucky on the goal we conceded, but I don’t blame him,” Yakin explained after the match.

In general, it had been “necessary” to bring in fresh legs. “Of course, you hope that the substitutes will bring new momentum. But I wouldn’t blame them for the fact that we didn’t win. We already missed good chances in the first half,” said the national team coach.

More criticism from Captain Xhaka

Nevertheless, he must “take a good look at himself,” Yakin also makes clear. “In the end, we weren’t able to execute what we wanted. If we concede a goal in the very last play, we didn’t defend well.” Yakin is satisfied with his starting lineup. “I’d line up the team exactly the same way again. As for the substitutions, I need to go over the books and analyze whether I did everything right there.”

Granit Xhaka is a bit more explicit in his SRF interview: “You have to respect your position and sometimes just do what the coach asks. And not feel like you have to be the showman and do everything on your own,” the captain states clearly.

Yakin doesn’t want to paint a grim picture after this disappointment. "We played dominant soccer, kept the ball moving, and had a lot of good plays. In the end, we lacked efficiency. Obviously, that’s two points lost. Now we have to analyze it so we can come back stronger."

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