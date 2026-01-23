Following the quarterfinal loss to Argentina, Murat Yakin is critical of Breel Embolo's ejection. He says the interpretation of the rule is "absolutely incomprehensible" to him.

For Yakin, the Swiss forward’s second yellow card in the 72nd minute marked the decisive turning point in the game. “Up until then, we had dominated our opponents,” Yakin said at the postgame press conference. “With one less player on the field, the game naturally changed.”

The Swiss national team coach wasn’t trying to question Embolo’s dive. Rather, he criticized the officiating as a whole. First, several fouls by the Argentines—“elbows, headbutts, outstretched legs”—went unpunished. “Then he gives a yellow card for an incident for which he should never have given a yellow card.” He was referring to the alleged foul by the Argentine player on Embolo, which the video referee was able to review solely because a yellow card had already been shown. “And then we get punished for the referee’s mistake,” Yakin summarized.

The 51-year-old’s frustration was clearly evident. Above all, he regretted that outside forces had decisively intervened in what had been a closely contested game up to that point. “Soccer lost today,” said Yakin.

The Swiss national team coach came to Embolo’s defense. He had taken a lot of punishment in the minutes leading up to the incident and fought selflessly for the team, Yakin said of the forward, who broke down in tears after being sent off. Yakin said he saw him briefly afterward. “He was, of course, devastated.”

Embolo had always put the team first throughout the tournament, and now he had been harshly punished for a mistake. “It would be absurd to blame him for our elimination,” Yakin made clear.

Overall, Yakin looked back “with great pride” on the tournament, in which the Swiss advanced to a World Cup quarterfinal for the first time since 1954. “Even today, we fought against the reigning world champions until the very last minute, and before the red card, the momentum was clearly on our side.” That made the defeat all the more painful after the VAR intervention. “To be eliminated this way—we didn’t deserve that.”