The Swiss national team concedes points for the first time in the World Cup qualifiers. In Slovenia, Murat Yakin's team could do no better than a 0-0 draw. Comments on the game.

Tobias Benz

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Swiss national team drew 0-0 in Slovenia.

The Swiss attack never really gets going against a very defensive opponent.

However, the players and coaches were largely positive after the game.

A win in the next qualifying match at home against Sweden could secure a ticket to the European Championship in November. Show more

With a tight 5-4-1 system, Slovenia concentrated fully on their own defensive play right from the start against Switzerland. And it works. Switzerland were only able to create a few chances in Ljubljana and had to settle for a 0-0 draw in the end.

But while Switzerland remain top of the group, Slovenia's World Cup qualification is hanging by a thread after the result. Even Murat Yakin was surprised by the decision to almost completely abandon their own attack against Switzerland.

"Only the win was of any use to them. Only they can explain why they were so defensive at the back," said the national team coach after the game on SRF, expressing his irritation.

Murat Yakin had expected a defensive opponent - and was still surprised. KEYSTONE

However, he said his team could live with the point: "It was difficult against such a defensively solid defense, they adapted their system to us. In the end, though, we were able to play our game. We were looking for the win - unfortunately we didn't succeed," said Yakin.

Four points from two away games in October is a good result, emphasizes the 51-year-old and looks positively to the next international break in November. "We still have it in our own hands. Now we can clinch it with a home win against Sweden in November."

Five games in a row without conceding a goal

The players are of the same opinion. "Of course we would have preferred to win, but it is what it is now," says defensive boss Manuel Akanji, who prefers to focus on the positives: "Defensively, we were very solid again."

For Gregor Kobel, this is now the fifth game in a row without conceding a goal in his national team kit. Although not everything was perfect, the 27-year-old is still satisfied: "We were perhaps a little lucky in a few situations, where we could have been a little more compact. But five games without conceding a goal is certainly a great performance from the players in front of me."

In attack, meanwhile, they are a little less euphoric. Embolo spoke of a "very, very difficult game". But the international attacker is already looking ahead: "We tried, we really wanted to win, but I think it was a fair 0-0. We'll come back in November with the same attitude and try to win two games."

