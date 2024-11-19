blue Sport editor-in-chief Andreas Böni looks back on a turbulent European Championship year for the Swiss national team. What was good? What was bad? And what are the opportunities and risks with regard to the 2026 World Cup?

Jan Arnet

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Swiss national team has been relegated from Nations League A.

The year 2024 will nevertheless be remembered positively thanks to the strong European Championship in Germany.

Andreas Böni, editor-in-chief of blue Sport, sums up the national team's year and looks ahead to the upcoming World Cup qualifiers. Show more

Andreas Böni on ...

... his summary of the 2024 national team year:

"You have to emphasize the positives. What we experienced at the European Championship, with the victory over Italy in the round of 16 and the narrow elimination against England, with thousands of fans in Germany, that was a highlight. The national team was in crisis before and after the European Championships, but it was still a great experience for the fans this year."

... the Nati's refereeing misfortune in the Nations League:

"I think you also always give the players an alibi if you keep talking about the referee. In communication, it's better to put that aside and say that things didn't go so well. Of course the national team also had bad refereeing, but the focus shouldn't be on that. Sometimes you're the dog, sometimes you're the tree. That's the way it is in football. Maybe the luck will come back soon."

... Murat Yakin and what he can be accused of:

"He did a Jekami. He called up over 40 players in the three matches, including a lot of players who you know won't be enough at this level. He has to sort these players out and put them on a squad of 26, 27, 28 players. If he wants to back an Amenda or a Jashari, he has to hold on to them and call them up even if they're not yet fully fit at their clubs. Then there are others like Ugrinic at YB, where you can see that at this level in the national team it's simply not enough. You have to be consistent now."

... the upheaval in the national team:

"There needs to be a clear hierarchy and you have to incorporate the youngsters. With Kobel, Akanji, Xhaka, Embolo and Amdouni, who has played his way into the team, you have an axis. Great conditions for integrating players. I just don't think it's any good bringing in players who you know aren't up to this level. You have to stop doing that. And think in terms of different scenarios. For example, what you do if Granit Xhaka is unavailable."

... his worries with regard to the upcoming World Cup qualifiers:

"I don't have any big worries, but you have to think about what exactly you want to do. A World Cup qualifier is more difficult than a European Championship qualifier, only 16 teams make it to the finals. You have to be consistent, then you'll make it. The changeover has to be managed, one or two players will drop out even more. Granit Xhaka is 32 years old, I'm a bit worried about the dependence on him. You have to think about how you want to solve that in the future."