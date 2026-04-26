The fire in Basel's St. Jakob-Park also burned countless pairs of FCB professionals' football boots. Nati coach Murat Yakin explains the importance of a good pair of kicking boots in the home game on blue Sport.

Moritz Meister

No time? blue News summarizes for you The fire in the dressing room of Basel's St. Jakob Park also destroyed the professional players' customized football boots.

Nati coach Murat Yakin emphasizes that football boots are essential for professionals and cannot be replaced at short notice, as they have to be specially fitted and registered.

While Yakin used several pairs for different conditions as a player, one pair per season is enough for him as a coach today. Show more

During the fire in the dressing room of Basel's St. Jakob-Park, the professional players' football boots also fell victim to the flames. One person who knows the facilities at St. Jakob-Park like few others is national team coach Murat Yakin. In the blue Sport program Heimspiel, the former coach and FC Basel professional explains the importance of a professional's football boots.

"Every little detail has to be right," explains the national team coach. "You can't just buy a shoe like this in a store." In addition, a player first wears the shoes a few times until he gets used to them. A shoe is therefore not "immediately replaceable" for a professional. Because footwear is extremely important in professional football, says Yakin.

As a player, Murat Yakin himself had up to five pairs of football boots. imago sportfotodienst

As an active player himself, the national team coach always had four to five pairs of football boots at his disposal. Three pairs alone were standard at the time due to the different pitch conditions. As a professional, Yakin usually had one pair of boots in his hand luggage for safety reasons.

Since he became a coach, however, the situation has changed. "One pair per season is enough for me now." The national team coach is no longer as focused on his footwear as he was as an active professional. Nevertheless, he still appreciates the importance of a good pair of shoes today.