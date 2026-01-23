Reactions After Being Eliminated from the World Cup Yakin on the red card: “I don’t know where that rule came from.”

Gregor Kobel

"I'm very proud of the team, of how we played throughout the tournament, and of how we managed to make it this far. We gave it our all and fought until the very end. I’m proud of the team’s attitude and the way we played. (...) It hurts to be eliminated like this.”

Murat Yakin

"If you watched the game, you could see we were much better than our opponent. In the end, though, that doesn't get us anywhere. I'm incredibly proud of the team and the staff for what we accomplished against the world champions. We fought hard even with only ten players, but it just wasn't meant to be. It's a shame we're being eliminated this way."

We had the momentum on our side before the red card. We wanted to make an offensive substitution to keep looking for our chance before the 90 minutes were up. (...) I don't know where that rule came from. But that's the way it is; we can't change it.

"He doesn't have to give a yellow card in this situation. There's no reason to. There were several incidents before this where they should have intervened. This is a rule that has no place in a quarterfinal. I can't understand why he has to be allowed to correct his mistake, leaving us at a disadvantage."

Fabian Rieder

"It's hard to put into words. We played well and gave it our all. Until the red card, we were the better team. Argentina had practically no chances except for the goal. We fought until the very end."

"Just as we have throughout the tournament, we defended with great passion. We showed that we're there for each other—both on the field and off the field in this stupid situation."

00:40 Fabian Rieder: «Ich bin einfach leer» Pure Leere und grosse Enttäuschung! Fabian Rieder findet nach dem dramatischen WM-Krimi kaum Worte, betont aber, wie stolz er auf den bedingungslosen Kampf der Mannschaft ist.

Manuel Akanji

"I'm so proud of this team for what we've accomplished today and throughout the tournament. We played against the reigning world champions, and they didn't stand a chance. I can’t remember a single scoring chance they created during the game. If the game had continued with eleven players on each side, everyone would have seen that the momentum would have shifted in our favor.”

It’s a shame to be knocked out like this when you know you could have won the game. Especially when you have the referee against you—every little thing was called. I’m not one to complain about the referee, but I’ve never played in a game that was so one-sided and where every little thing was called. None of their dives were called, and then Embolo gets a yellow card. There’s nothing we can do about it now.”

00:27 Alvarez beendet die WM-Träume der Schweiz mit Traumtor

Remo Freuler

"We set out to play with passion for all of Switzerland. We played well until the red card. Then things fell apart. (...) I don't understand how the VAR can intervene in a situation like that."

Granit Xhaka

“It’s very disappointing for us. We played well. I feel like we could have gotten more out of it. That’s just how soccer is. A huge call that completely changes the game. It definitely hurts,” says the Swiss national team captain in the mixed zone.

00:45 Böni: «Auf diese Mannschaft kann man nur stolz sein» Die WM-Reise der Schweizer Nati findet im Viertelfinal ihr Ende. Das Team von Trainer Murat Yakin verliert gegen Argentinien 1:3 nach Verlängerung. Die Einschätzung von blue Sport Chefredaktor Andreas Böni vor Ort in Kansas City.