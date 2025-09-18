Offers from England and Saudi Arabia Yakin reveals: "Embolo didn't really want to stay in France"

The national team started the World Cup qualifiers with two commanding victories. But there were still various side issues before the start. Murat Yakin talks about the challenges - and his role in Breel Embolo's transfer - in the football talk show "Heimspiel".

Murat Yakin, the national team coach, is a guest on the football talk show "Heimspiel".

Switzerland put in two strong performances in the World Cup qualifiers, although topics such as Breel Embolo's court date and the debate about dual citizenship dominated the headlines before the draw. Yakin reveals how he deals with such sideshows.

With the clear victories against Kosovo and Slovenia at the start of the World Cup qualifiers, the national team got off to the perfect start. Nati coach Murat Yakin also expressed his satisfaction with the performances of his protégés in the football talk show "Heimspiel"; after all, they always face major challenges in September, such as possible club changes and preparations.

Before the start of the World Cup campaign, the focus was also on many other topics. Breel Embolo had a court date, former U21 captain Leon Avdullahu decided to play for Kosovo and several players were on the verge of a transfer.

"We know the sideshows by now. There needs to be an initial phase in which you have to sort it all out," says Yakin. "You have to adapt the training schedule because two or three players had to leave at short notice. Things like this happen within two or three days and you have to keep a cool head. Involve the boys, talk quickly and have two or three training sessions. And then they're well-rehearsed," he says, impressed.

Breel Embolo put in a strong performance, scoring important goals in both games. The striker had other things on his mind with the proceedings before the Basel Court of Appeal and his recently clarified future at the club - he moved from Monaco to Rennes on deadline day.

Yakin advised Embolo on changing clubs

"With Breel, I sensed that he wanted to do something new," said Yakin, adding: "He didn't necessarily want to stay in France. He still had two or three options - England, Italy, Saudi Arabia."

Yakin continues: "In the end, I said to Breel: 'You have 48 hours left. Decide on something you have on the table'. I didn't tell him what he had to do. I just helped him make his decision more quickly."

For Georges Bregy, the transfer to Brittany was a good move by Embolo: "He needed a club where he was important," summarizes the 55-time international.

According to Bregy, Embolo was able to separate club and national team. "Breel Embolo was much better in these two games than last fall, when he had his head somewhere else," Bregy looks back. Now the 28-year-old has adopted a different mentality and said to himself: "I want to show people how good I am."

The football talk with Murat Yakin in full length