Changes for the Germany game Yakin reveals: "That's why Xhaka won't be in the starting eleven against Norway"

Erling Haaland was given a break against the Netherlands, but the superstar is likely to be in the starting eleven against Switzerland on Tuesday evening. Murat Yakin talks about the exceptional player ahead of the test match and explains why Granit Xhaka will not be in the starting eleven.

Jan Arnet

No time? blue News summarizes for you The test match between Norway and Switzerland will take place in Oslo on Tuesday (6pm).

All eyes will be on Erling Haaland. The Manchester City star striker has scored 16 goals in the World Cup qualifiers alone. "Haaland is an absolute super striker, but we are preparing for the whole team," said Murat Yakin on Monday.

The national team coach announces that he intends to make many changes, as he did against Germany. And Yakin reveals that captain Granit Xhaka will not start due to the heavy workload. Show more

Four days after the spectacular 4:3 defeat against Germany, the Swiss national team will face their next big opponent on Tuesday evening. Like Germany, Norway are "one of the best teams in Europe", said Murat Yakin at the national team meeting a week ago. For the national coach, it is important to see where his team stands two and a half months before the start of the World Cup.

All eyes are on the tall blond in the center of the Norwegian attack: Erling Haaland, who has scored 55 goals in 48 international matches. The 1.95-meter giant is mainly responsible for Norway's return to the World Cup for the first time in 28 years. He scored 16 goals in the qualifiers - Switzerland scored a total of 14 goals on their confident way to a World Cup ticket.

In the test against Germany, the national team seemed somewhat overwhelmed by the pace of Florian Wirtz and Co. So how is this Erling Haaland now to be stopped? "We prepare for the whole team. But of course every team has its key players, and Haaland is an absolute super striker," said Yakin the day before the game. Manu (Akanji, ed.) knows him very well. I hope he can get him under control - with the help of his teammates."

Without Erling Haaland (center), who took a break, Norway lost the test match against the Netherlands 1-2 on Friday. The star striker will most likely be back in the starting eleven against Switzerland. Keystone

For Michel Aebischer, too, it would be "presumptuous to play man-to-man", says the midfielder. "We have to solve it as a team and not just focus on him. He's a great player, but that doesn't change much for us."

Xhaka on the bench for once

Against the Germans, Yakin played his regular players in the first half, but against Norway the starting eleven will look a little different, Yakin announced. "Granit Xhaka is under a lot of pressure. He can't play from the start on Tuesday." However, the captain should be substituted during the match.

The national team coach does not yet want to reveal who will replace Xhaka. He wants to watch the final training session and then make a final decision. There is much to be said for Ardon Jashari, who already showed in the second half against Germany that he has the qualities of a playmaker. What is certain is that Yvon Mvogo will replace Gregor Kobel in goal.

As in Basel against Germany, where Yakin made ten changes, the national team coach wants to give as many players as possible a chance in Oslo. "I can only judge the players when they are on the pitch. That's why I'll also make several changes against Norway at half-time and after the 60th minute."