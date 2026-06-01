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"Important to see other options" Yakin surprises with new wingers - is Rodriguez only second choice?

SDA

1.6.2026 - 10:55

Ricardo Rodriguez (left) once again has to sit on the bench.
Ricardo Rodriguez (left) once again has to sit on the bench.
imago

In the World Cup qualifiers, Silvan Widmer and Ricardo Rodriguez were always set, but in the last two tests they were only substitutes. Murat Yakin talks about the roles of the two full-backs after the 4:1 against Jordan.

Keystone-SDA

01.06.2026, 10:55

Widmer on the right, Rodriguez on the left side of defense: this was the picture that characterized the Swiss national team's World Cup qualifying campaign. Now, for the second time in a row, the two experienced defensive players were on the bench, at least at the start.

The reason for this is the switch from a back four to a back three. While Denis Zakaria, Manuel Akanji and Nico Elvedi form the center, Yakin has recently opted for more attack-minded players on the flanks.

Yakin's team in good form. Swiss national team wins 4:1 against Jordan before leaving for the USA

Yakin's team in good formSwiss national team wins 4:1 against Jordan before leaving for the USA

This development is a real eye-opener. Rodriguez in particular, who started every game at three World Cups and three European Championships and was only substituted once, could suddenly take on a smaller role at the upcoming tournament.

Great quality across the board

Asked about this situation after the game against Jordan, Yakin put it into perspective: "We know exactly what we have in Ricci. Today it was important for me to see other options." It is quite possible that both Rodriguez and Widmer will start again in the next test match against Australia on June 6.

Nati scores against Jordan. 45 strong minutes for Switzerland, then Yakin's orgy of changes begins

Nati scores against Jordan45 strong minutes for Switzerland, then Yakin's orgy of changes begins

At the same time, the national team coach emphasized that he sees several players as candidates for the starting line-up. Depending on the opponent and current form, he could make adjustments. When asked whether he currently has the broadest squad at his disposal since taking office in 2021, the 51-year-old replied: "You can see it that way."

Aebischer and Manzambi impress

In any case, Michel Aebischer and Johan Manzambi made their case for further appearances with their performances against Jordan. Aebischer, normally at home in central midfield, set up Ndoye's 2-0 with a precise pass. He moved from the wing into the center - just as Yakin demands of him. "He creates space for his teammates with his running," explained the national team coach. This flexibility is a great advantage, especially against deep-lying opponents.

Manzambi, who was deployed in right midfield, was also able to promote his own cause. "He had a lot of good moves, which is something we've become accustomed to from him," said Yakin, praising the Freiburg youngster, who is an option both in the center and on the wing.

The 3-4-3 was already Yakin's preferred system at the last European Championship. During the unsuccessful Nations League, however, Yakin changed it again. Now he is in the fortunate position of having both options at his disposal, according to the national coach. If Switzerland continue to play predominantly with a back three at the World Cup, Rodriguez and Widmer could be among the big losers of this tactical adjustment.

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