Switzerland face Sweden in the World Cup qualifiers in Geneva on Saturday evening. Nati coach Murat Yakin expects his team to play a dominant game and hopes that they can secure their World Cup ticket early.

Andreas Lunghi

Murat Yakin on ...

... the replacement for the injured Remo Freuler:

"Of course it's a shame that Remo isn't here. Unfortunately, Denis Zakaria and Ardon Jashari are also missing. But I have several options. Djibril Sow, Michel Aebischer or even Simon Sohm. I see Johan Manzambi as a bit more offensive. We've tried out a few things this week, which has given me some insights. I don't want to reveal yet who will play (alongside Granit Xhaka) and want to get a final impression of the final training session."

... the new Sweden coach Graham Potter:

"I don't know him, I've never played against him. That's why the preparation is not easy. We can only guess how they'll play by looking at the line-up. But I don't want to keep my team too busy with that. We know the individual players, we know their individual class. Now they have a new coach, that certainly gives them a certain euphoria. But we're playing at home and are strong enough to take on the challenge."

... his expectations for the game against Sweden:

"In Sweden we saw that they have their strength in offense and can be very dangerous. We're playing at home and I expect us to play a dominant game. We want to put them under pressure and try to get the ball into the danger zone. Of course, we also know that our opponents can play different systems."

... the reasons for the national team's good record in Geneva:

"It's always nice to be here. The positive results here are a good omen for us. There's always a good atmosphere here. The Romands always give us a very warm welcome and support us loudly. We've had a good week and are looking forward to playing in front of our fantastic fans."

... the parallel match between Slovenia and Kosovo (if Switzerland pick up more points than Kosovo, they are guaranteed a World Cup ticket):

"We want to focus on ourselves first and foremost, but will certainly be connected with Ljubljana. At half-time, we'll see what the result looks like in Slovenia. Then we can react accordingly. Of course, we'd like to seal the deal on Saturday, but we also need a bit of help from the Slovenians."

