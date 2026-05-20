The big topic at Murat Yakin's squad announcement for the World Cup was Alvyn Sanches not being called up. The reason and the timing of Yakin's announcement to the YB star have caused some debate.

Michael Wegmann

No time? blue News summarizes for you Murat Yakin has decided not to play Alvyn Sanches at the World Cup because he does not yet see him at top international level following his cruciate ligament rupture. The national team coach also points to strong competition in attacking midfield.

While Sanches has been fit again for months and has impressed for YB on several occasions, the situation is different for Zeki Amdouni.

The timing of the refusal is also causing discussion. Yakin personally informed Sanches of his non-nomination just a few hours before YB's final game of the season. Show more

It happened as expected. The non-nomination of super-technician Alvyn Sanches (23) is the biggest talking point in Murat Yakin's squad announcement. "Alvyn tore a cruciate ligament last year. Maybe he's not quite ready to play at this level internationally," says Murat Yakin about his decision not to include him.

The national team coach also justifies the decision with the great competition. "Alvyn has great potential. But we have players in his position who are a step ahead of him. I'm thinking of Johan Manzambi, who has shown what he can do at Freiburg and in the national team, or Zeki Amdouni, who has returned from injury and has known the team for some time."

Including Zeki Amdouni in this list is a little bold, says Michael Wegmann, Head of Sport blue News. "Zeki has been out for almost the entire season with a cruciate ligament rupture and only made a partial appearance in the last three games for Burnley. Sanches, on the other hand, returned to the pitch over six months ago and has shown what he can do on several occasions. For me, Sanches is currently the most talented young Swiss footballer alongside Johan Manzambi."

Yakin informed Sanches of the negative decision in a personal conversation. "It wasn't an easy decision for us either. He was disappointed, but took it in good sporting spirit and accepted it."

According to blue information, the timing of Yakin's communication of the negative news to Sanches and his YB team-mate Joel Monteiro did not go down well in Bern. Also because the phone call took place just a few hours before the final game of the season, the 3-3 draw against Sion. Yakin explained at the press conference: "It wasn't easy to find the right timing because all the leagues end at different times. It was important to me to inform the players personally. You can also do it like my coach colleague in Brazil and simply read off his squad."