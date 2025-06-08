Yamal versus Ronaldo - Generational duel of the chosen ones - Gallery Extraordinarily mature and exceptional talent: Spain's prodigy Lamine Yamal Image: Keystone Still as hungry for goals as ever at over 40: Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo Image: Keystone Spectacle in the semi-final: Spain and France thrilled the fans in Stuttgart with nine goals Image: Keystone After winning the Nations League in 2023 and the European Championship title in 2024, Spain are aiming for their third trophy in two years Image: Keystone Portugal won the first edition of the Nations League at home in Porto in 2019 Image: Keystone Yamal versus Ronaldo - Generational duel of the chosen ones - Gallery Extraordinarily mature and exceptional talent: Spain's prodigy Lamine Yamal Image: Keystone Still as hungry for goals as ever at over 40: Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo Image: Keystone Spectacle in the semi-final: Spain and France thrilled the fans in Stuttgart with nine goals Image: Keystone After winning the Nations League in 2023 and the European Championship title in 2024, Spain are aiming for their third trophy in two years Image: Keystone Portugal won the first edition of the Nations League at home in Porto in 2019 Image: Keystone

Will the spectacle in Stuttgart be followed by a magical night in Munich? Lamine Yamal and Cristiano Ronaldo are in the spotlight in the Nations League final. Today's wonderkid challenges the one from the past.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The small trophy for the player of the match sparkled next to Lamine Yamal after the 5:4 victory against France. But Spain's new exceptional footballer already had his sights set on the next - and much bigger - trophy. The FC Barcelona attacking star declared that he wanted to continue making history. The spectacle of the semi-final was followed by an electrifying duel in the final: Lamine Yamal against Cristiano Ronaldo.

The highly talented 17-year-old against the insatiable 40-year-old. The Nations League final between Spain and Portugal on Sunday evening in Munich will also be a clash of the generations. Who will take home the silverware? And who will put on the better show at the end of the mini European Championship?

"Touched by the magic wand of God"

He has "great respect" for "legend" Ronaldo, said Yamal, before adding coolly: "My job will be to win - that's it". Spain's clash with World Cup finalists France was one of the most memorable football matches of recent months, but the teenager seemed calm again shortly after the big rush.

What kind of player is it that the Spanish media are already calling "Mozart"? Who, like on Thursday in Stuttgart, first sweeps tens of thousands from their seats and a little later looks as if he's just come from training? Apart from the blond hair and the braces, there is little about Yamal that reminds you of an adolescent.

Whether at treble-winning Barcelona or in the national team, his older teammates are already happy to give him the ball at every opportunity - and with it the responsibility. "He's touched by God's magic wand," Spain's national team coach Luis de la Fuente recently told the Süddeutsche Zeitung. Yamal is already very mature for his age and works with maximum professionalism and seriousness. If he is spared more serious injuries and continues on his consistent path, he could possibly become a legend, the coach explained.

A lot of praise for such a young lad. But he seems unimpressed by all the hype surrounding him - and marches from milestone to milestone.

Ronaldo's hunger for goals is not yet satisfied

Yamal scored first from the penalty spot and then with the tip of his foot in the wild victory against France, which the Spaniards almost let slip away after leading 5:1 at one stage. He is now the youngest double goalscorer in the history of the Spanish national team. Another entry in the football history books.

There are already plenty of them about Ronaldo. The Ballon d'Or for the best player in the world could go to Yamal this year, according to many speculations surrounding this Nations League Final Four. Portugal's record goalscorer has already won it five times. Plus the 2016 European Championship and countless club titles.

CR7 has long since proven that he is one of the greatest in football history. His contract with Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia expires at the end of the month, but even after scoring more than 900 goals as a professional, his hunger for goals is not yet satisfied.

Spaniards aim for third title in a row

The German team also felt this in the first semi-final on Wednesday, when the former champion scored the decisive 2:1. Will he score again on Sunday in Munich - or rather, will he score? Or will the Spaniards around Yamal win their third title in a short space of time after winning the Nations League in 2023 and the European Championship in 2024?

He really admires Ronaldo, said Spain coach De la Fuente ahead of the clash of the superstars. There was a certain amount of anticipation in his voice. Yamal against Ronaldo. This could be a magical night in Munich.