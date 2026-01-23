After the Racism Scandal Yamal Ahead of the World Cup Semifinals: “France and We Are Examples of Integration”

Spain’s young star, Lamine Yamal, highlighted the unifying power of soccer following the racist remarks made by former Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy ahead of the World Cup semifinal against France. “If soccer can make a difference, it’s through integration. France and we are both examples of integration. That’s what soccer is all about—not talking about what other people say,” the winger said on his 19th birthday.

"Tomorrow we'll play one of the most beautiful games you can experience at a World Cup. I don't think now is the right time to talk about it," Yamal said ahead of the semifinal against France.

Rajoy, a former politician with the conservative People’s Party (PP), had written in an op-ed for the online newspaper “El Debate” that France had a squad of the highest caliber. However, he claimed that there were no French players on the soccer team. Rajoy’s article was met with sharp criticism in both France and Spain ahead of the match in Arlington, near Dallas.

French midfielder Warren Zaïre-Emery was also asked about the comments. He said he hadn’t read the text. “This French team has players from different backgrounds and ethnicities. Just like the country,” Zaïre-Emery said. “We’re a united group, a united team, and that’s all that matters.”

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