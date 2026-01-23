Despite taking a blow to the thigh in the semifinal, Lamine Yamal is expected to be in top form for the World Cup final, according to coach Luis de la Fuente. Argentina’s goalkeeper, Emiliano Martinez, on the other hand, is playing through pain.

Lamine Yamal, who has been injured since the semifinal against France following a foul, is expected to be able to play in the final

Yamal was fouled in the penalty area against France, leading to the penalty kick that gave Spain a 1-0 lead. France’s defender Lucas Digne struck the 19-year-old with full force while attempting to clear the ball.

"That was painful for him, so as a precaution we gave him a few minutes to recover. He's doing well, he's been training with the team, and he's in top form," said Spain's coach, Luis de la Fuente, ahead of the final.

According to the sports newspaper *Marca*, Yamal, like his teammate Pedro Porro, had only trained on his own on Thursday. De la Fuente emphasized that Yamal needs to stay true to himself in the matchup between the European champions and the world champions. “We help Lamine the most when we let him be himself,” said the 65-year-old.

When asked whether the external conditions—including the expected heat, the smoke from the wildfires in Canada, and what is likely to be a dry field—were making him nervous, de la Fuente replied with a sense of humor. “I’m nervous because we’re flying back by helicopter. I mean that seriously. We came by helicopter and have to take it back, and that really makes me nervous. As for everything else—and I want to emphasize this—we want to enjoy it. We want to enjoy the moment,” he said.

Argentina’s goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, meanwhile, is still dealing with the aftermath of a fracture to his right ring finger sustained on May 20 while warming up for the Europa League final. With Aston Villa, the goalkeeper won the final against SC Freiburg 3-0. “My hand still hurts every day,” the 33-year-old explained. Every specialist he has spoken with has told him that surgery is necessary. However, he has decided to postpone it, Martinez reported. At least he has been able to train normally again since the World Cup round of 16.