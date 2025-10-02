PSG defender Nuno Mendes is lucky not to be sent off against Barcelona after a foul on Lamine Yamal. Refereeing expert Urs Meier explains why the Barça star's behavior also bothers him.

PSG are lucky that defender Nuno Mendes is not sent off with a yellow card after an hour.

Referee Urs Meier explains why he was bothered not only by the lack of a second caution against Mendes, but also by Yamal's behavior. Show more

An hour has been played in the Champions League clash between Barcelona and defending champions PSG when Lamine Yamal once again causes problems for his opponents. The 18-year-old dribble artist is stopped by PSG defender Nuno Mendes just outside the penalty area - but only for a foul.

As soon as the whistle is blown, Yamal and the Catalans immediately demand a yellow card. Mendes had already been cautioned at this point. Referee Michael Oliver, however, waved away the caution and allowed the free kick to stand. Rightly so?

"If it had been another player, he would probably have given the yellow card. He wanted to finish 11 v 11," says refereeing expert Urs Meier, adding: "Of course it's a yellow card. He didn't want to give it. You shouldn't do that."

Meier criticizes Yamal's "unsportsmanlike conduct"

However, Meier is not only bothered by the lack of a caution, but also by Yamal, who vehemently demanded a yellow card against Mendes immediately after the foul. "He already did that in the first half. He demanded the card. The rule was: if you demand it, you get it. But unfortunately the referees no longer enforce it," explained Meier.

But for the long-time top referee, such behavior should be punished: "It's unsportsmanlike conduct. The referee has to really put the player in his place the first time. And if he does it again the second time, then give him a yellow card."

