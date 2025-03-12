The first part of the round of 16 in the top flight is over and the first quarter-finalists are known. blue Sport presents the best scenes from the Champions League evening.

Luca Betschart

Dream assist and dream goal: Yamal puts on a show

17 years young, but as rattled as a veteran: Lamine Yamal puts on a show against Benfica right from the start, dribbling his opponents dizzy and putting Barcelona on the road to victory early on. In the 11th minute, he makes his opponents look old and serves his team-mate Raphinha the 1:0 lead on a silver platter.

In the 27th minute, the exceptional player then struck the ball himself and flicked it superbly into the far corner to give Barcelona the lead again. It was also the preliminary decision in this round of 16 duel. After just over 80 minutes, Yamal is off - and receives a standing ovation when he is substituted.

Mendes with a groundbreaking save

Liverpool got off to a flying start in the second leg against PSG and had a great chance to take the lead through Mohamed Salah. But the Egyptian did not have Nuno Mendes to thank. The lightning-quick defender blocks the shot in extremis in front of the line and prevents PSG from getting off to a cold start. Shortly afterwards, it was the other side that struck. Dembélé gave them the lead - and turned the game around. In the end, PSG prevailed on penalties and ended Liverpool's title dreams.

Cautioned and injured: Mario Hermoso's bitter evening

Bayern defender Mario Hermoso can only stop Bayern striker Harry Kane with a foul after half an hour, is cautioned - and injures his own shoulder in the process. Hermoso is then treated for several minutes and apparently has to have his shoulder set again. In pain, he returned to the game for a few minutes, but then had to be substituted in the 38th minute.

A single Leverkusen goal

After the 3-0 defeat in the first leg, Bayer Leverkusen were unable to pull off a miracle against Bayern. Granit Xhaka and Co. also failed to score in the second leg and were clearly eliminated with a total score of 0:5. At least Xabi Alonso's team managed to score one goal: Frimpong shot the ball at Davies' head from point-blank range.

However, it was nothing more than an impact goal. On the contrary: Davies was able to play on after a short period of care and a little later even made it 0:2 for Bayern, allowing him and his team-mates to celebrate their place in the quarter-finals.

A wrong decision without consequences

In the blue Sport half-time studio, Urs Meier is annoyed about a penalty that was not awarded to Bayern. Meier refers to a scene from the 5th minute in which Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah pulls star striker Harry Kane to the ground in the penalty area. "If a defender just goes for the man and doesn't want to play the ball for a moment, then that's a clear penalty. If Bayern let this game slip from their grasp, it will be a huge issue," said Meier. As we all know, it doesn't come to that - and so the wrong decision has no consequences.

