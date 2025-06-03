Thursday sees the semi-final clash between Spain and France in the Nations League. Will the match also be decisive in the battle for the Ballon d'Or? Yamal is ready for the duel against Dembélé.

Jan Arnet

No time? blue News summarizes for you The 2025 World Player of the Year will be chosen in October. Ousmane Dembélé and Lamine Yamal are considered the top favorites for the Ballon d'Or.

On Thursday, the two will meet in the Nations League semi-final - France v Spain.

"If people want us to play for the Ballon d'Or on Thursday, then fine - let's play on Thursday," says Yamal. Show more

The club football season is over, but Europe's top footballers will have to get back into their pants in the coming days. The national team is playing test matches against Mexico and the USA, other nations are already starting their qualifying campaigns for the 2026 World Cup - and the Nations League is heading to the Final Four tournament.

There will be a clash between Spain and France on Thursday. It is also the clash between the two top favorites for this year's Ballon d'Or. On the one hand, shooting star Lamine Yamal, who led Barcelona to the double as a 17-year-old. On the other side is Ousmane Dembélé, who even won the treble with PSG and was outstanding on the way to the Champions League triumph.

Decisive duel on Thursday?

In the run-up to the match, Yamal gave an interview to Spanish radio station COPE and was also asked about the Ballon d'Or. "I'm not thinking about winning the Golden Ball. I just want to have fun, play well, and if the Ballon d'Or comes, then so be it," said the youngster.

When asked whether the match against France could be decisive for the vote in October, Yamal replied aggressively: "I would give the Ballon d'Or to the best player of the year. But if people want us to play for it on Thursday, then fine - let's play on Thursday!"

Lamine Yamal is already one of the best footballers in the world at the age of 17. Keystone

In a year without a World Cup or European Championship, the Nations League could ultimately also become a decisive factor in the world footballer vote (Germany and Portugal meet in the other semi-final). Just like the Club World Cup, which starts on June 15. Dembélé, who is one of the title favorites with PSG, has the edge. Yamal's Barça are not taking part in the Club World Cup.