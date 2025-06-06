The Spaniards celebrate reaching the final. Picture: Keystone

Spain are back in the Nations League final. At first it looks like a dominant victory against France, but in the end it gets exciting again.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Spain wins the spectacular match against France 5:4 and advances to the Nations League final.

Spain's 17-year-old prodigy Lamine Yamal in particular is showered with praise.

"Lamine Yamal was in Ballon d'Or mode," writes Sports.fr. Show more

One player in particular is the focus of the international media: teenager Lamine Yamal shone in Stuttgart and played a big part in Spain reaching the Nations League final again. The 5:4 spectacle against former world champions France goes wild at the end.

🇪🇸 Spain

"Mundo deportivo": "Lamines Spain defend their title in Munich. La Roja defeated France after a 70-minute offensive performance with a brace from the Barça winger, the MVP of the semi-final. Williams, Merino and Pedri also scored, but the French showed their pride and made it difficult in the final minutes."

"Sport": "Spain's talent overcame France's exuberance. Luis de la Fuente's team, with an outstanding Lamine, will face Portugal in the final on Sunday for their second Nations League title. (...) Spain is a symphony orchestra under the direction of Pedri and with two outstanding violinists: Nico and Lamine, the Mozart of football."

"Marca": "A spectacle of a new era. Spain dances and scores with a brace from Lamine Yamal before France reacts and creates a furor until the last minute."

"As": "The knockout champion. Spain defeats France and defends its title against Portugal. Magic from Oyarzabal and a brace from Lamine. (...) It would be unfair not to praise other performances, such as that of Unai Simón, who saved the French shots with bravura, but Oyarzabal's performance was decisive."

Spain goalkeeper Unai Simón stops France's Kylian Mbappé. Keystone

🇫🇷 France

"L'Équipe": "Thanks to this performance, the child prodigy Lamine Yamal has once again entered the history books. He is the first underage player since Pelé in the 1958 World Cup semi-final against Brazil (2:5) to score at least three goals against the French team (including the European Championship)."

Lamine Yamal wins the duel against Kylian Mbappé. Picture: Keystone

"Le Figaro": "Tamed by Yamal and Spain, "Les Bleus" say goodbye to the final at the end of a crazy game."

"Sports.fr": "Lamine Yamal was in Ballon d'Or mode."

"Le Parisien: "A nightmare and then a late awakening for Les Bleus."

🇮🇹 Italy

"Tuttosport": "Spain beat France in the Nations League semi-final in Stuttgart in a high-scoring and emotional match."

"Gazzetta dello Sport": "It's increasingly Lamine Yamal's Spain. While waiting for his 18th birthday (July 13), the young Barça player scored two goals in La Roja's absurd 5-4 win over France."

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England

"Telegraph": "Spain's teenage sensation Lamine Yamal inspired his country to a thrilling 5-4 win over France to send the defending champions to their third Nations League final in a row, where they will face Portugal."

"Guardian": "Spain led 4-0 and 5-1 but France refused to give up and came close to a comeback for the history books."

"Daily Mail": "It may be hard to get yourself up for a competition like this, especially as a superstar at the end of an exhausting season. But they gave us a masterpiece of attacking football and it was an entertaining game throughout."

🇦🇹 Austria

"Kleine Zeitung": "Remarkable: The Spanish national team, reigning European champions, have now been unbeaten in 24 competitive matches."

🇨🇭 Switzerland

"Tages-Anzeiger": "Even if it was close at the end, Spain deserved to reach the final. Two double strikes somehow broke the back of the French."

"Blick": "In terms of world rankings, the duel between Spain and France is the best European football has to offer at the moment. And on this evening, the affair lived up to its promise."

