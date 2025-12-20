FC Zurich led 2-0 at the break against Thun, but then collapsed completely and lost 4-2. Goalkeeper Yanick Brecher explains the problem in an interview with blue Sport.

Sandro Zappella

FC Zurich are 2-0 up at the break against leaders Thun, but then lose the game 4-2: it is clear that the Zurich side will not be spending Christmas in the top half of the table, while Thun are celebrating the winter championship.

But why did the Zurich team slump? Yanick Brecher said in an interview with blue Sport after the game: "That wasn't a good half from us. We had everything under control after the first half. We knew we needed a good start to the second half and then you concede four goals." Brecher notes that the transition moments were not played cleanly to the end and that they defended poorly when they conceded goals.

The FCZ goalkeeper then explained: "I think you noticed that we have players who are not able to play down a match like this with enough - how should I put this - dirtiness."

It's not the first time that FCZ have let a lead slip: "It's also happened several times this year that we've fallen behind early and only then shown a reaction. We definitely need to work on that."

Making the meter for the teammate

Brecher also sees a lot of tactical potential. We need to be cleverer and know when to play quickly and when to slow down: "When do you have to play dirty and when do you have to make the extra meter for your teammate? This cooperation didn't work in the second half," said Brecher.

Now it's important to recover quickly, especially mentally: "It's been a turbulent six months. I'm glad the break is short and we can start again soon."

FC Zurich will continue on January 18 in Geneva against Servette: "There we can show that we've analyzed things properly and understood what's at stake. We have to bring it onto the pitch in the first match."

More interviews from the match