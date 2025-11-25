Inter lost the derby against Milan and have lost the lead in the table. Inter's scapegoat was quickly found in the media. Will the Champions League match against Atlético now be a test for Yann Sommer?

Jan Arnet

After Inter's derby defeat against Milan, goalkeeper Yann Sommer has come under heavy criticism.

Several Italian media outlets have accused him of making a series of mistakes and a drop in performance this season.

The upcoming Champions League match against Atlético Madrid is now seen as an important test for the 36-year-old Swiss. Show more

Sunday evening, Derby della Madonnina, 54th minute. Milan's Alexis Saelemaekers storms towards the Inter goal and takes a shot from around 20 meters. Yann Sommer is able to save, but the ball lands right at the feet of Christian Pulisic. He pushes the ball over the line - Milan lead 1:0 and it stays that way until the end.

Should Sommer have defended the ball better? "Shots like that are complicated because you can't block them far as they don't come quickly. You have to have strength to push them away," the 36-year-old is defended by Italy goalkeeping legend Gianluigi Buffon on "DAZN".

The Italian press is far less squeamish about the Swiss goalkeeper. Sommer should have acted better in the game-deciding action, is the tenor. The "Corriere della Sera", for example, writes of a "serious mistake", although it is not just the goal conceded that is being scrutinized, but the former national team goalkeeper's overall performance this season.

Sommer as a weak point?

"Sommer, we have a problem," headlines the "Gazzetta dello Sport" and writes: "The Nerazzurri's number one has made several mistakes this year." The one against Milan is just another on a long list. "There were at least two against Juve (4-3 defeat) and his futile outing against AS Roma almost cost Inter the win. Against Udinese (2-1 defeat), Sommer was responsible for even more mistakes."

"Eurosport" is even clearer ."From the performance against Juventus to the game against Milan to the game in Verona: The first third of the championship has so far shown a Yann Sommer who has played well below average compared to the past," it says.

And: "Yann Sommer is no longer just an experienced mainstay, but a potential weak point who seems to be costly game after game. This is a serious pattern that has emerged several times over the course of this first half of the season."

This is not the first time Yann Sommer has been criticized this season. Keystine

Regular place in danger?

The online portal "Today" is also harsh on the man who was celebrated in the spring for his heroics in the Champions League semi-final against Barça. "Sommer's inadequate performance in the derby once again raises questions about the Swiss, whose performance has increasingly deteriorated in recent months."

Once again, Sommer's age (37 in December) and height (1.83 m) are also becoming an issue. "It's obvious that his explosiveness, which is essential for a goalkeeper like him who is not particularly tall, is no longer the same as it used to be. Of course Sommer is still a good goalkeeper, but perhaps he is no longer the added value he was some time ago," writes "Today".

However, Sommer's regular place is probably not in danger at the moment, as backup goalkeeper Josep Martinez is going through an even more difficult time. In October, the Spaniard was involved in a car accident and ran over an 81-year-old man in a wheelchair, who subsequently died. According to media reports, Martinez is being looked after by a psychologist at the club. However, he was recently back in the squad.

Departure at the end of the season?

Sommer's contract expires at the end of the season and, according to the Italian press, an extension has been ruled out. There is speculation that Inter may even bring in a new goalkeeper as early as January.

But perhaps Sommer can once again distinguish himself with strong performances and silence his critics once again. The next opportunity to do so is on Wednesday evening. Inter face Atlético Madrid away from home in the Champions League (21:00 live on blue Sport).