Last 16 Yann Sommer and Inter Milan fail at the Club World Cup against Fluminense

Luca Betschart

30.6.2025

All the conducting doesn't help: Yann Sommer and Inter Milan fail in the round of 16 at the Club World Cup.
Imago

The Club World Cup is over for Yann Sommer. The Swiss player loses the round of 16 with Inter Milan against the Brazilian club Fluminense 0:2.

30.06.2025, 23:02

30.06.2025, 23:06

Inter Milan with Swiss goalkeeper Yann Sommer are eliminated in the round of 16 at the Club World Cup in the USA. The Italians lost 0:2 to Fluminense in Charlotte.

The Brazilians from Rio de Janeiro deserved their success because they were the better team for well over an hour and created the better chances. Yann Sommer was forced to concede defeat in the third minute. Argentinian striker German Cano took advantage of a disarray in the Inter defense and Sommer's hesitation to score with a header from close range.

The Italians then found it extremely difficult to create scoring chances against the Brazilians' experienced defense led by 44-year-old goalkeeper Fabio and 40-year-old captain Thiago Silva. Inter only came close to equalizing in the final quarter of an hour, especially when Lautaro Martinez hit the post in the 83rd minute. Instead, they made it 2-0 in stoppage time.

However, Fluminense held on to their lead. Their opponents in the quarter-finals next Friday in Orlando will be Manchester City or Al-Hilal from Saudi Arabia.

