Yann sommer and wife Alina on the red carpet in Paris. IMAGO/PRESSE SPORTS

Yann Sommer attends the Ballon d'Or award ceremony at the Théâtre du Châtelet on Monday evening. Together with his wife Alina, the Inter goalkeeper poses on the red carpet before the ceremony. Unfortunately, it's not quite enough for the award for best goalkeeper of the year.

Tobias Benz

When Yann Sommer is presented with the Yaschin Trophy for the best goalkeeper of the year at the Ballon d'Or awards in Paris on Monday, things don't go perfectly - but they do go well. The Swiss was named the third best goalkeeper in the world - and also shone on the red carpet before the ceremony.

Together with his wife Alina, the 36-year-old poses for photos and steals the show from some of his competitors before it has even begun. Here are the best pictures.

Yann Sommer and wife Alina in front of the Théâtre du Châtelet. IMAGO/PRESSE SPORTS

Did Sommer already know here that he would be crowned the third best goalkeeper in the world? KEYSTONE

"Next stop Théâtre du Châtelet" - Sommer traveled to the award ceremony with teammate Denzel Dumfries. Picture: Instagram

Third best goalkeeper of the year

Sommer then missed out on the big coup during the awards ceremony. However, the Swiss was voted third best goalkeeper of the year. Only Liverpool's Alisson Becker and winner Gianluigi Donnarumma are ahead of him.