Celebrate briefly, then swap shirts: Inter goalie Yann Sommer in Bern. KEYSTONE

A year ago, YB defender Mohamed Camara earned a shitstorm because he asked Man City star Haaland for his shirt during the break. Against YB, YB takes a more professional approach to shirt requests: Yann Sommer brings them to the YB dressing room in a plastic bag.

Michael Wegmann

No time? blue News summarizes for you Yann Sommer fulfilled the YB players' jersey wishes after the Champions League match.

The Inter keeper went into the YB dressing room with a plastic bag full of Sommer shirts.

"I know a lot of the lads at YB and that's why I wanted to swap shirts with them and see them again," said Sommer. Show more

Great performance, bitter end for the Swiss champions against Inter Milan. YB were on level terms with the Italians and more than deserved their first point in the Champions League, but Inter superstar Marcus Thuram scored in the 93rd minute to make it 1:0 for Inter.

Former Italy goalkeeper Yann Sommer returns home without a goal against and with three points in his rucksack. Beforehand, he told the microphones that he was very happy with the outcome of the game, that it was an important victory and praised the opponents: "YB often made life difficult for us. We made a few too many mistakes and sometimes had a bit of luck."

"There were about 20 shirts in the plastic bag"

Sommer takes all three points from the Wankdorf, but leaves a bag full of Inter shirts behind. Sommer goes into the YB dressing room minutes after the final whistle with a plastic set. When asked about this, he says: "I know a lot of the lads at YB and that's why I wanted to swap shirts with them and see them again."

It seems that Sommer doesn't just make one YB professional happy, but practically everyone. Luzi Fricker told the Radio Energy podcast "Ersatzbankgeflüster": "There were about 20 T-shirts in this plastic bag." It looked as if the shirts had been neatly folded.

In memory: Camara's embarrassing action with Haaland

It seems as if the Bernese have learned from the past. In the last Champions League campaign, YB defender Mohamed Camara asked superstar Erling Haaland for his shirt on the pitch against Man City and during the break in front of everyone. Haaland put the jersey on as he ran out and gave it to Camara, who thanked him profusely.

Camara earned a shit-storm for his fan action. The tenor: "How embarrassing is that!" On Wednesday in the Wankdorf, the YB players' shirt requests seem to have been organized differently. Sommer runs the errand and delivers the shirts to the YB dressing room.