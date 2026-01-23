After leaving Inter Milan, Yann Sommer is continuing his career at Club Brugge.

As the Belgian champions announced on Tuesday, the 37-year-old longtime Swiss national team goalkeeper signed a three-year contract with the Champions League participant.

Sommer played for Inter Milan for the past three years, where his contract expired this summer. With the northern Italian club, he won two league titles, claimed one cup victory, and reached the Champions League final last year. He played in 94 international matches for the Swiss national team until his retirement following the 2024 European Championship. He previously played abroad for Borussia Mönchengladbach and Bayern Munich.

In Bruges, Sommer takes over for former Belgian national team goalkeeper Simon Mignolet, who has retired.