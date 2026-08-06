FC Basel was hoping for the return of its longtime starting goalkeeper. However, Yann Sommer opted for FC Bruges. The 37-year-old explains why—and why a return to Basel isn't out of the question after all.

Here's what it's all about Yann Sommer decided to move to Belgium during this summer's transfer window.

In Bruges, the former Swiss national team goalkeeper signed a three-year contract.

He turned down a move to FCB, but hasn't ruled out a return. Summary created with

Hope began to sprout this summer in the Rhine Bend. Yann Sommer, who won four consecutive league titles with FC Basel from 2011 to 2014 as well as the double in 2012, was rumored to be a possible returnee. That won’t be happening for now. The 37-year-old signed with FC Bruges through 2029—and is deliberately seeking a new challenge.

"The whole package here is just right," Sommer told the "BaZ” (subscription required). The talks with the sporting director and coach convinced him. Added to that was the opportunity to play in the Champions League with the Belgians. However, he hasn’t forgotten FCB by any means. “I really have nothing but good memories of the fans, the stadium, everything—and I’d like to keep it that way for now.” In the “Blick," he mentions that he had considered the option of playing for Basel.

Although he turned down the Bebbi, he hasn't ruled out a return: "Who knows what the future holds?" If he were to play for Basel again, it would only be "if I feel that I still have something to offer the club on the field."

Sommer misses his national team teammates

Sommer had previously spent three years at Inter Milan. There, he learned to “handle a lot of pressure.” At a club of that size, “every centimeter on the field is scrutinized.” With the Nerazzurri, he won four titles and reached the Champions League final. Accordingly, he said, “now is exactly the right time for a new challenge.”

While Sommer was looking for a new challenge after the season ended, his former national team teammates were competing in the World Cup overseas. He watched Switzerland’s games on TV—and admits, “I miss the guys a little bit.” He was impressed by the national team’s performances. “When you see how Switzerland delivers every time, we can be proud of our soccer nation.”

League opener on Friday

Sommer has already played his first competitive match with Bruges. The 20-time Belgian champion lost to USG in a penalty shootout at the Belgian Super Cup just under a week ago. The league season kicks off this coming Friday, when Sommer and his teammates will host Kortrijk.