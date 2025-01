Double goalscorer for Inter Milan: Denzel Dumfries. Keystone

Swiss goalkeeper Yann Sommer has reached the final of the Italian Super Cup with Inter Milan.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The champions beat Europa League winners and last year's Serie A runners-up Atalanta Bergamo 2-0 in the semi-final. Dutchman Denzel Dumfries scored both goals early in the second half.

Their opponents in the final will be Juventus Turin or AC Milan. The Super Cup will be held in the Saudi Arabian capital Riyadh.