Yann Sommer has to put his goalie glove aside for a while. Picture: Keystone

Goalkeeper Yann Sommer underwent surgery on his right thumb on Friday.

Keystone-SDA SDA

His club Inter Milan announced in a press release that the fracture had been successfully treated and that rehabilitation would begin next week. It remains to be seen how long the 36-year-old will have to take a break.

The injury to his thumb was discovered on Thursday morning following examinations.