With an incredible performance, Yann Sommer secured Inter Milan's ticket to the Champions League final on Tuesday evening. His old employer in Munich, of all places, redeemed this ticket. There is one thing above all: disillusionment.

Tobias Benz

No time? blue News summarizes for you Yann Sommer shines with numerous saves in the Champions League semi-final and leads Inter into the final - in Munich of all places, where FC Bayern once let him go.

While the Swiss is celebrated as "Man of the Match", the German record champions are disillusioned about an unexpected exit clause.

Sommer is hardly likely to care: On May 31, he will be in the final "dahoam" - only this time not in a Bayern jersey. Show more

According to blue co-commentator Mladen Petric, Yann Sommer put in a "world-class performance" in the semi-final thriller between Inter Milan and FC Barcelona. Despite conceding three goals, the Swiss was named Man of the Match by UEFA - and his seven saves made headlines the day after, even in Munich, the venue for the final.

"That's why Bayern let Super-Sommer go", headlined the German newspaper "Bild" on Wednesday, painting a contrite picture of the situation at the German record champions after the summer show. Of all people, the goalkeeper who Bayern let go after just six months is now keeping goal at the Champions League final "dahoam" in Munich. Bayern will only be able to watch.

Sommer will move from Gladbach to Munich in January 2023 for nine million euros. Bayern brought him in as a replacement for the injured Manuel Neuer, who broke his tibia and fibula in a skiing accident - and signed the Swiss player to a contract until June 2025. But just six months later, Munich let the goalkeeper move back to Milan for around €7 million.

New board knew nothing about exit clause

"The time in Munich was a burden from the outset," says football expert Marcel Reif in the blue Sport studio. "If the slightest thing didn't fit, they immediately came with the yardstick."

The reason behind the quick departure is not said to have been dissatisfaction with Sommer's performance, however: Things were simply going haywire at FC Bayern at the time, writes "Bild".

Oliver Kahn and Hasan Salihamidzic are let go and the so-called "Sport Committee" is set up to handle transfers for the next season. This includes the new CEO Jan Christian-Dreesen, FCB President Herbert Hainer, Uli Hoeness, former CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge and coach Thomas Tuchel. This committee then apparently becomes aware of the exit clause in Sommer's contract amounting to 6.75 million euros, which, according to "Bild", catches them off guard. "The committee was not fully informed about this," it says.

In short, the departure is said to have had nothing to do with the persistent criticism of Sommer that the Swiss had to endure during his time at Bayern, but Bayern were apparently simply powerless against this clause.

Be that as it may, the 36-year-old should be unconcerned by now, as he returns to Munich on May 31 as a Champions League finalist. Reif says: "Sommer is now at the peak of his sporting career."