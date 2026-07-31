Yann Sommer misses out on his first title with his new club, FC Bruges.

In the Super Cup, the former Swiss national team goalkeeper lost to Cup champion Union Saint-Gilloise in a penalty shootout at his home stadium. The score was 1-1 after 90 minutes.

Only one shooter missed in the penalty shootout: Cheveyo Tsawa, a former FCZ player who had come on as a substitute in the 88th minute, missed the champions’ fourth attempt. For the Swiss U21 national team player, these were his first minutes in a competitive match while wearing the jersey of the Champions League participant.

The third new Swiss signing for FC Bruges, Andrej Vasovic, did not play for Union Saint-Gilloise, just like Marc Giger.