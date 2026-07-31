Yann Sommer and FC Bruges were defeated in a penalty shootout
Keystone
Yann Sommer misses out on his first title with his new club, FC Bruges.
In the Super Cup, the former Swiss national team goalkeeper lost to Cup champion Union Saint-Gilloise in a penalty shootout at his home stadium. The score was 1-1 after 90 minutes.
Only one shooter missed in the penalty shootout: Cheveyo Tsawa, a former FCZ player who had come on as a substitute in the 88th minute, missed the champions’ fourth attempt. For the Swiss U21 national team player, these were his first minutes in a competitive match while wearing the jersey of the Champions League participant.
The third new Swiss signing for FC Bruges, Andrej Vasovic, did not play for Union Saint-Gilloise, just like Marc Giger.